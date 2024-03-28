Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A&B Concrete Coring Company, Inc. and A-Core, Concrete Specialists
Baton Rouge, LA, March 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of A&B Concrete Coring Company (“A&B”) to A-Core Concrete Specialists (“A-Core”).
A&B, founded in 1969, is a family-owned business specializing in concrete work. A&B provides several types of high-quality concrete demolition and cutting services to industrial and commercial clients in the south-central United States. The company offers core drilling, flat sawing, wall sawing, wire sawing, and hand sawing services.
A-Core Concrete Specialists, founded in 1974 in Utah, also is a family-owned business with a very similar culture, but provides an expanded commercial and residential service mix, including concrete cutting and drilling, pouring, demolition, GPR scanning, grinding and grooving, joint sawing and sealing, and slab panel replacement. A-Core is a truly complete solution company for any concrete cutting service.
Benchmark International proved value in finding a buyer with experience in the industry through its proprietary multi-medium marketing strategies. The market uncovered several interested buyers, but the ultimate buyer provided the right cultural fit for the sellers.
Benchmark International’s Transaction Associate Haden Buckman commented, “It is always great when a client finds their perfect buyer. We thoroughly enjoyed working with both parties throughout the process and wish them the best in the future.”
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (855) 739-8036 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
