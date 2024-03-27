Sencore and Showfer Announce Collaboration at NAB 2024, with a Brand-New Content Management and Distribution Solution
Sioux Falls, SD, March 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sencore, a leading provider of professional content delivery solutions, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Showfer, a pioneer in content management platforms. Together, they are set to redefine the landscape of content transport, monitoring, playout, and workflow scheduling with a full end-to-end solution.
At the heart of this collaboration lies Showfer's innovative "ProVision" platform, a content management solution boasting powerful capabilities for content playout, workflow scheduling, and content distribution. Seamlessly adaptable to both cloud and on-premises environments, Showfer ProVision ensures that content workflows can be created and maintained swiftly and efficiently.
But the partnership doesn't stop there. Paired with Sencore's state-of-the-art Centra Gateway, this new solution takes content transport and monitoring to new heights. Centra Gateway, a video transport and monitoring platform, is capable of transporting content over open internet connections and cloud-based systems. This pairing enables cost-effective contribution and distribution of content from the camera to the viewer, giving broadcasters the resources they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.
"We're beyond excited to join forces with Showfer," said Aaron Doughten, Director of Technology and Marketing at Sencore. "Together, we're empowering content providers and broadcasters with a content management and transport platform that can serve as the tool they need to stay ahead in today’s rapidly evolving media landscape.”
Witness the future of content distribution firsthand at NAB 2024, where Sencore and Showfer will be showcasing their groundbreaking partnership and unveiling the next chapter in content management innovation.
About Sencore:
Sencore is a leading provider of cutting-edge solutions for the broadcast and commercial markets. With a focus on video transport, monitoring, managed content and distribution, contribution encoding, and ATSC 3.0 technology, Sencore continues to be at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.sencore.com.
About Showfer:
Showfer Media is a pioneering technology company specializing in content management solutions for the broadcasting industry. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Showfer Media empowers broadcasters with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive media landscape. For more information, visit www.showfer.com.
Chelsea Hamann - Marketing Manager
+1-605-978-4600
www.sencore.com
