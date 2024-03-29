Bustin Vanderson Group Awarded by Engel & Völkers America
Bustin Vanderson Group of Engel & Völkers South Tampa received elite status award and recognition at the Engel & Völkers Annual Awards Ceremony, EVX, held in Las Vegas, NV.
Tampa, FL, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading real estate companies that currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in nearly 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Every year, Engel & Völkers host EVX, a premier event that brings together Engel & Völkers professionals from across the globe to elevate their expertise and expand their networks. This year they gathered at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where Engel & Völkers Americas awarded many top performers in Engel & Völkers brokerages across America. Of them, multiple Tampa Bay area Realtors® were recognized as Onyx, Ruby, Diamond, Chairman’s Circle and President’s Circle level award winners in the global company’s 2023 Elite Club. These award-level distinctions are given to Engel & Völkers Americas advisors based on their annual production. Tampa, Florida’s Bustin Vanderson Group, Broker Associates of Engel & Völkers South Tampa, were awarded the Ruby Level Award.
“We are always humbled to be recognized with other top agents locally and worldwide as we diligently work hard to not only provide excellent service, but to exceed our client's real estate expectations,” said Shane Vanderson, Broker Associate at Engel & Völkers South Tampa.
Attendees had a plethora of morning sessions and topics to choose from, each offering a unique courses pertaining to real estate and professional growth. Those looking to finesse their real estate conversation skills gravitated towards the "Real Estate Whisperer Learning Session" with Jean Cohen, Advisor at Engel & Völkers Duxbury. Alternatively, the Networking Breakfast provided a lively setting for attendees to mingle over breakfast and forge connections. Leaders within the organization immersed themselves in the Leadership Learning Session. Meanwhile, support staff from Engel & Völkers shops delved into essential marketing management updates and best practices tailored to their roles.
Following the Awards Ceremony, which was held on the third day of this three-day event, all in attendance celebrated over a three-course dinner, followed by the highly anticipated After Party.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in over 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
Southtampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
