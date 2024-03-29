Relevé Your Nail Game: Local Artist Unveils Exquisite USA-Made, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free Nail Lacquer Collection With That Dancer Aesthetic
Portland, OR, March 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BallroomWorks, founded by professional Ballroom dancer and entrepreneur Laura Matson, is committed to redefining the beauty industry’s ethical standards by proudly introducing its first collection of nail lacquers inspired by the performing arts…and crafted entirely in the USA. “We can no longer pretend not to know that beauty products -made in countries plagued by human trafficking- are in fact being made by slave and child labor…If you wouldn’t want your child, parents or friends to be trafficked, why support the slave/child labor practice with your dollars? Big brands make lofty statements condemning slave labor alongside disclaimers that they just ‘don’t know’ who might be in their supply chain…Come on - we know that you know.” - L. Matson
Made 100% in the USA of USA-sourced ingredients: BW nail lacquers are meticulously crafted in the USA, adhering to the highest standards of quality, safety and labor laws. BW lacquers are proudly free from the top 11 toxins and carcinogens found in most nail polish, including formaldehyde, phthalates and parabens.
Vegan & Cruelty-Free: All of BW’s lacquer formulas are 100% vegan, and never, ever tested on animals.
Oh, That Dancer Aesthetic: BallroomWorks lacquer features richly pigmented, high visibility hues and electric neons that convey just as well through the camera lens or onstage as they do at close range.
BetterThanBuff is the crowning jewel of the BW collection - featuring a spectacular array of 12 nude hues, BetterThanBuff offers a diverse selection of skin tones with an unprecedented variety of both warm and cool undertones.
Collection Launch:
Join them for an exclusive launch party starting Tuesday, April 3 on www.bw-nails.com and use code LETSGETLACQUERED for surprise free gifts & a celebratory 20% discount.
Laura Matson
503-545-7811
www.bw-nails.com
