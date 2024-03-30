Automated Price Reshop: Enhanced Savings with ITILITE
Claymont, DE, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ITILITE, a corporate travel, expense and cards solutions, is delighted to commemorate the one-year anniversary of its revolutionary Automated Flight Price Reshop feature. Launched in 2023, this innovative addition to the itilite suite of travel management solutions has enable companies to transform the way businesses optimize their travel expenses, ensuring maximum savings and efficiency.
In a rapidly evolving travel landscape, fluctuations in flight prices pose a significant challenge for organizations striving to optimize their travel budgets. Recognizing this issue, itilite developed a sophisticated solution that harnesses automation and real-time data. This solution constantly monitors flight prices post-booking and automatically reshops for better deals.
This automated approach eliminates the need for manual intervention, streamlining the process and maximizing business savings. Additionally, travel itineraries and facilities, such as seats, meals, baggage, etc., remain the same to ensure a smooth experience for travelers. In certain cases, the ticket/PNR number does not even change.
Over the past year, the automated flight price reshop feature has proven to be a true ally for businesses, delivering on its promise of continuous cost optimization in corporate travel. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to driving innovation that empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of travel management with ease and efficiency.
