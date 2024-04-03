Stateside Affairs Garners Statewide and International Recognitions in Public Relations and Communications
Stateside Affairs has built momentum following several accolades in the first quarter of 2024. These honors demonstrate the excellence that the firm brings to its clients in the area of public relations and communications.
Stateside Affairs has built momentum following several accolades in the first quarter of 2024. These honors demonstrate the excellence that the firm brings to its clients in the area of public relations and communications. The firm also wants to wish a happy Women’s History Month to all the empowering and strong women across the globe. As a woman and minority-owned government affairs and public relations firm, the team knows that it takes hard work and dedication to be noticed and to be appreciated but it is that much more rewarding when they succeed and break glass ceilings. Stateside Affairs would like to recognize and thank its employees for their outstanding work. These employees have all received new titles:
LisaMarie Gaeta: Director of Marketing and Operations
Casey Abline: Junior Director of Public Relations
Manuela Gaviria - Roldán: Associate Account Executive
As a seasoned professional with 18 years of experience working with media and government, Founder & President of Stateside Affairs Cristina Pinzon has been setting herself and the firm apart in statewide publications as well. These professionals provide valuable services to both elected officials and the business community.
Stateside Affairs is honored to receive recognition for Pinzon’s continued creative and unique marketing strategies, particularly in the Latino Community. She is always challenging her team to learn, grow, and use their voices to advocate for vulnerable populations.
“As a woman and minority-owned business owner, I want to be an example for young professionals who are beginning their careers in communications and government affairs,” Stateside Affairs President and CEO Cristina Pinzon explained. “The latest statewide disparity study has proven how unfair minority groups and women have been marginalized when it comes to procuring business with the State of New Jersey. We need to work collaboratively to become champions and leave a better foundation for the next generation of women looking to establish their own career paths in their respective business industries.”
“It’s an honor to be recognized in this elite group of professionals selected by Consulting Magazine. Being named a Rising Star is a testament to my resilience in the consulting profession and further demonstrates that my successes have had a meaningful impact,” said Gaeta.
About Stateside Affairs
Stateside Affairs is an award-winning, bilingual, woman and minority-owned government affairs and public relations company based in New Jersey. Founded in 2015, the company’s reputation for success has garnered both state and regional recognition for its work in public affairs as well as print and digital communications. As industry leaders, the Stateside Affairs team prides itself in delivering plans that are beautifully designed and skillfully executed, gaining its clients nationwide recognition for quality work. For more information about Stateside Affairs, visit www.statesideaffairs.com.
