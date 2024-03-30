Announcing 4th Annual Assured PNT Summit
Join the PNT and GPS Communities this May 29-30 in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, March 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 4th Annual Assured PNT Summit, occurring at the National Housing Center in Washington, DC on May 29-30, 2024. The Summit will bring together members of the Military Services, DoD, Federal Government, Industry and Academia in a town-hall style forum to discuss the latest developments of PNT systems and GPS alternatives.
Funding has steadily increased across the Armed Services to support maintenance and operation of GPS satellites, to develop hi-tech systems and programs, and to continue R&D of the highest caliber. The NDAA for FY24 has allocated at least $1.61B across development and prototypes, procurement and RDET for APNT navigation systems. At this Summit, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from and engage with Senior level leaders from across the Services and Federal Government discussing the importance of GPS alternatives, as they are applicable across federal, military and civil operations.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
- MG William Crane, USA, Adjutant General, West Virginia Joint Forces Headquarters, U.S. National Guard
- ADM (Ret.) Thad W. Allen, USCG, Chairman, PNT Advisory Board
- Karen Van Dyke, Director, PNT & Spectrum Management Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research & Technology, DOT
- Cordell DeLaPena, SES, PEO for Military Communications and PNT, Space Systems Command
- LTC Michael “Woody” Woodhouse, USA, Deputy Cell Chief, Warfighter Integration, Space Development Agency
- Summit Moderator: Dana Goward, President & Director, Resilient Navigation and Timing Foundation
Topics to be covered at the 2024 Summit
- Driving Collaborative PNT Efforts: Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture
- Supporting Federal Policy Governing PNT Programs for Civil Application
- Promoting PNT Technology Experimentation and Testing Across the DOD
- The Potentially Dire Consequences of Lacking U.S. Resilience Across Space and APNT
- Driving PNT Technology Experimentation and Testing Across the U.S. Army
- Advancing USAF PNT Security, Resilience and Accuracy Capabilities by Augmenting Existing GNSS
- Driving Affordability and Speed to PNT Capabilities Across Maritime Services are Key Drivers
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s cutting-edge technologies to attendees from Military Services, DoD, Federal Government, Industry and Academia. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited.
Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Assured PNT Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at pnt.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
