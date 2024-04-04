Principal of Jade Solutions, LLC is Awarded the 2023 Donald G. Zauderer Scholarship
Germantown, MD, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jade Solutions, LLC Principal, Tina Patterson, was awarded the 2023 Donald Zauderer Scholarship which provides $5,000 toward tuition. Applicants must submit an essay describing their major strengths and how their participation in the American University Key Executive Leadership Program has enhanced their leadership potential and public service. In addition to the essay, applicants must submit recommendation letters from three individuals, including one Key faculty member.
About American University’s Donald Zauderer Scholarship: As a faculty member at American University for over 32 years, Dr. Zauderer co-founded and directed the Key Executive Leadership Program. He continually worked to improve the program out of a profound sense of obligation to students and their sponsoring organizations. Dr. Zauderer was known as a caring teacher who brought out the best in his students. His knowledge, wry sense of humor, emphasis on colleagueship, intelligent discourse, and respectful sharing of diverse ideas helped create a relaxed and focused atmosphere for deep learning in the classroom. His students honored his contributions by establishing this scholarship by placing a tree and monument next to the Woods-Brown Amphitheater on the American University campus.
About Jade Solutions, LLC:
Jade Solutions, LLC leverages more than 20 years of experience to provide management consulting services in the areas of proposal and grants management support, project management services such as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and community engagement support. Jade Solutions is woman-owned, MBE/DBE/SBE, SWaM, WOSB, and WBE certified.
Ms. Shawna Cleversley
240-780-8468
www.jadeitesolutions.com
