AAEON Brings Secure, Deployment-Ready, AI Solutions to ISC West 2024
Join AAEON at Booth #34043 in the Cybersecurity and Connected IoT Pavilion during ISC West 2024 from April 10 - 12, 2024.
Las Vegas, NV, April 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON, a leading producer of AI and cybersecurity solutions, will hold both live and showcase demonstrations of their newest products across multiple platforms at the International Security Conference & Exposition - also known as ISC West.
ISC West is the leading comprehensive and converged security trade event in the United States. At the event projected to host thousands of security and public safety professionals, AAEON will present a broad selection of its products conducive to bringing cybersecurity and AI solutions to market.
Offering the combination of educational programming, product showcases, and networking opportunities all in one place, the expo will host the SIA Education@ISC program from April 9 – 11, with a packed exhibition hall full of event sponsors such as AAEON.
Date: SIA Education@ISC: April 9 - 11, Exhibition Hall: April 10 - 12
Booth: #34043
Venue: Venetian Expo, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169.
AAEON will showcase a collection of products from its Network Security Division, including desktop and rackmount network appliances, along with innovative server solutions. Among these will be the highly anticipated 1U Rackmount Network Appliances supporting both 12th and 13th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors – the FWS-7850 and FWS-7851.
Both systems and boards from across AAEON’s diverse product lines, including new and yet-to-be-released offerings from its BOXER-8000 and BOXER-6000 series, which bring the latest in both NVIDIA® and Intel® technology, respectively, will be on show. From its single-board computer range, AAEON will showcase new AI technologies on its UP, PICO, GENE, and EPIC product lines, as well as debuting its first edge system based on the de next board form factor.
AAEON’s will also display the FWS-2290, its first desktop network appliance supporting the Intel® Processor N-series platform. Alongside this will be the FWS-2370, which will support CPUs from both the Intel Atom® Processor C and Intel Atom® Processor P Series. Expected to enter mass production towards the latter part of Q2, both white box solutions will bring high-quality software-agnostic hardware capable of powering a wealth of functions such as SD-WAN, vCPE, wireless gateway, and network access control in deployment-ready platforms.
Such a selection of advanced secure networking solutions illustrates AAEON’s continued dedication to providing premier embedded hardware that is both deployment-ready and compatible with the evolving demands in both networking and cybersecurity in recent years. Most prominently evidencing this dedication is AAEON’s partnership with flexiWAN, which has certified a number of AAEON’s network appliances, such as the FWS-2280, FWS-2365, and FWS-7541, as compatible with their innovative SD-WAN platform.
flexiWAN is on a mission to disrupt and democratize the SD-WAN & SASE markets by offering a different and open approach to networking. This is demonstrated by its “3 World Firsts”: First open-source SD-WAN & SASE; first SD-WAN & SASE applications store; first SD-WAN & SASE SaaS business model.
Live demonstrations will be shown from AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Devices line, including two panel PCs, the OMNI-2215-ADP and ACP-1108, which are scheduled for release later in the year. Joining these is the RTC-1020, a 10.1" Rugged Tablet Featuring 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors.
With a strong focus on connected IoT solutions, AAEON will also showcase offerings from across all of its product lines, but of particular note are the upcoming RISC-based IoT Gateway SRG-AM62, which will feature Texas Instruments™ AM62x Sitara™ Processors and give a preview into AAEON’s roadmap based on RISC architecture, which is set to expand throughout 2024.
Register here for complimentary exhibit hall registration and make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #34043 for a showcase of the latest cybersecurity and IoT platforms.
To learn more about AAEON’s premier white box solutions, visit https://www.aaeon.com/en/c/network-appliance-video-surveillance.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
