ISMG Unveils OT.today, a Publication and Global Resource Platform Dedicated to Educating Professionals Within the Field of Operational Technology
Platform Offers Extensive Coverage on Developments and Innovations Shaping the OT Landscape
Princeton, NJ, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a significant move to advance the field of operational technology (OT), ISMG, a premier global intelligence and education organization focusing on IT, OT and cybersecurity, proudly announces the launch of OT.today (https://www.ot.today/).
This groundbreaking publication and resource platform has been developed to support OT professionals worldwide. It offers extensive coverage of the latest developments, technological innovations and crucial trends shaping the OT landscape.
A Comprehensive New Resource for OT Professionals
According to the Future Market’s Insights Report, the OT market will reach a valuation of $22.1 billion by the end of 2024, with 18.40% CAGR (combined annual growth rate) from 2024 to 2034.
Acknowledging the vital need for specialized news and education catering to this dynamic field, OT.today supports the entire OT ecosystem of manufacturing along with industrial and critical infrastructure asset owners and operators. Roles that will benefit from OT.today include production operators and engineers, network administrators, IT/security and audit teams, and maintenance and reliability professionals to business leadership including the C-suite and boards of directors.
“OT.today stands as a beacon for professionals and industries worldwide, offering a cutting-edge platform for mastering operational technologies,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO, ISMG. “With its unique blend of education, AI enablement and its integration with ISMG’s broader suite of offerings - across events, professional communities and education - OT.today is poised to redefine professional development in this domain as an indispensable resource for anyone looking to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected ecosystem.”
OT.today’s "Publication + Platform" Approach Simplifies Critical Knowledge Acquisition
OT.today transcends the conventional boundaries of a publication. It embodies a vibrant, interactive arena that harnesses state-of-the-art AI technology to deliver personalized intelligence, research, content and education related to OT. Learning experiences that incorporate OT concepts will also be made available via ISMG’s education platform CyberEd.io. This combination of resources enables hands-on learning and deep understanding of intricate concepts.
In addition, OT.today will curate a series of workshops led by industry experts, global conferences and Executive Roundtables, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and insights into the latest OT advancements.
The platform also champions a global curriculum with multilingual support to cultivate an inclusive, worldwide educational community.
“OT.today represents the culmination of years’ worth of efforts and increased focus on yet another crucial technology subdomain - operational technology,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager, ISMG. “Through these strategic integrations and collaborations, we are confident that OT.today is poised to offer a rich ecosystem of learning, networking and professional development opportunities tailored to the needs of the OT community worldwide.”
Capitalizing on QG Media Acquisition
Following the acquisition of QG Media - a global events organization focused on OT, and which manages the CS4CA and ManuSec summits series - OT.today further cements ISMG’s information and educational leadership in the industrial sector. These channels extend the company’s ability to host specialized, OT-centric conferences and workshops globally, enhancing the learning experience and accommodating varied learner preferences, whether in-person or via multimedia digital options. Expert insights and peer-enriched content will enable the right data flow to promote operational efficiency, improve cybersecurity and ultimately drive better outcomes in OT environments.
“We are thrilled to join the ISMG family as we’ll now have access to many more resources to grow our events, expand into markets we’ve not had a presence in the past, and offer an entirely new suite of growth opportunities for both our events attendees and vendor sponsors,” said Ravi Manji, executive director and co-founder, QG Media.
Echoing the sentiment, Kudsia Kaker, managing director and co-founder of QG Media, said “Given ISMG’s focus on educating and fostering OT-centric communities, their global footprint, and access to myriad resources, we will be in a position to take our event series to new heights, and manage more and larger events as OT continues to become a vital digital transformation topic.”
A Unified Strategy for Integration
Merging OT.today into ISMG’s wealth of resources, including CyberEd.io and CyberEdBoard, will enable comprehensive educational programs in operational technology. Under this initiative, ISMG will offer a curated selection of proven OT solutions and services, enabling users to explore and adopt the latest innovations to boost operational efficacy, security and innovation within their domains.
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
