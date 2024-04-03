Comcast Releases New Unlimited Xfinity Mobile Plans Pricing and Perks
West Palm Beach, FL, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Comcast announces Xfinity Mobile's new plans, which are available starting this week. The Unlimited and Unlimited Plus mobile plans now start at $40 and $50 per line, respectively, and offer more savings than ever over the big three cell-phone network providers in the United States.
“As families look to save money, we’re offering the best value in mobile,” said Kohposh Kuda, senior vice president, Xfinity Mobile, Comcast. “Our new unlimited plans start at only $40 per line, and the more lines you add, the more you save, with $25 per line for four lines. Xfinity Mobile continues to differentiate and create an unmatched experience for customers by combining the best of WiFi and cellular to create a truly wireless experience while also saving them money.”
The new Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans will feature:
- Industry-Leading Pricing: XM 6.0 offerings are below the industry standard for line setup fees, including competing mobile packages on the market.
- Free Mexico/Canada Benefits: Unlimited calling, texting and roaming included with new Unlimited plans at no additional cost.
- Tablet Unlimited: Works the same way your phone’s Unlimited data plan does with no line access fee.
In today’s digital age, data-intensive activities like binge-streaming shows, video chats with friends, family, or coworkers, downloading large files, and online gaming dominate consumers’ lives. Xfinity Mobile is now offering more savings per line, more premium data, and more value-added features.
Contact
Comcast FloridaContact
Diego Osorio
561-322-8646
https://florida.comcast.com/
