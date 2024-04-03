Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtors® Awarded in Las Vegas
Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach REALTORS® received elite status award and recognition at the Engel & Völkers Annual Awards Ceremony, EVX, held in Las Vegas, NV.
Madeira Beach, FL, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Americas announced that multiple Tampa Bay area Realtors® are recognized as Onyx, Ruby, Diamond, Chairman’s Circle and President’s Circle level award winners in the global company’s 2023 Elite Club. These award-level distinctions are given to Engel & Völkers Americas advisors based on their annual production. This year they gathered at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas where Engel & Völkers Americas awarded many top performers in Engel & Völkers brokerages across America including Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, based in Madeira Beach, FL.
“Our real estate advisors at our Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops are true representatives of the expertise and unparalleled level of service that is consistently showcased by Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide,” said Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa’s broker and License Partner Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro.
The complete list of award winners from the Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach shop includes David George, Nate Glassell, and Ineta Kalnina who were awarded the Onyx Elite distinction. And, Evan Pedone was awarded the Ruby Elite distinction which is the next level, followed by the Diamond Elite distinction which was awarded to Michael Wyckoff.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in over 1,000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
