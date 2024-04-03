Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Summit Trailer Sales Inc. and Jorden Industries
Schuylkill Haven, PA, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce that the management team at Jorden Industries, owners of Clement Trailers and Hilbilt Trailers, has acquired Summit Trailer Sales, Inc.
Summit Trailer Sales, Inc. has been manufacturing high-quality trailers and dump beds since its start in 1970. It is known for its unique client-centered business model, which differentiates the company from mass producers. With new ownership, it is excited about expanding into different markets with a product that is in continuous demand.
"The perpetuation of my father's dream of Summit Trailer Sales, Inc. has been a long-time consideration of mine. My company has been and always will be family. Jamey McMahon coming into the picture with Clement is the perfect combination for all of us. This marriage will continue as a family, and I am personally overwhelmed by the future growth opportunities of Summit Trailers. I am eager to see our future and hope to be with Summit/Clement for years. Together, we will contribute considerably to the dump trailer industry. Benchmark International has been a real pleasure to work with. Team Benchmark International has facilitated me with ease in every aspect of the M&A process. They know how to target businesses to the appropriate buyers and make it happen. I am grateful to them for seeing that Summit Trailers continue for a long time." - Chuck Pishock, President/CEO of Summit Trailer Sales, Inc.
Clement Industries is a well-established manufacturer based in Minden, LA; for over 70 years, it has been the value leader in construction, dump, scrap, and demolition trailers. Its Clement and Hilbilt designs are a mainstay in the trailer industry.
"We are excited to add the Summit Trailers brand to our inventory of dump trailer companies and to see how our manufacturing, sales, and marketing teams can grow the Summit, Clement, and Hilbilt brands in areas where neither has a significant presence. We look forward to working with Chuck Pishock and expanding upon his and his father's great success with Summit Trailer Sales Inc. over the last 50+ years." - Jamey McMahon, Chairman of Jorden Industries
"Our experience with Benchmark International has been first class. They have been professional and very responsive to any questions we've had, but most importantly to Jorden, they have trusted us as experienced buyers, allowing us to move at an expedited pace to close this deal." - Jamey McMahon, Chairman of Jorden Industries.
"Chuck was a pleasure to work with during the entire process. He was a model of what can happen when you fully trust your advisors and believe in the process. Because of Chuck's commitment, he has reached a wonderful outcome that will continue to build the Summit Trailer Sales legacy." - Senior Deal Analyst Peyton Terry, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark Internationa:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $10 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
