Ohio Healthy Aging 60+ Programs - Stark County Renters and Homeowners
Canton, OH, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New Healthy Aging Programs now available for Stark County, Ohio residents who are at least 60 years of age. Could you use help paying your rent? Or as a homeowner, do you need to make the exterior of your home more safe and accessible? If so, you could qualify for these free services. The Program is only available until August 31, 2024 so contact Community Building Partnership of Stark County, Inc. today to learn more. Call 330-458-0962 or visit www.communitybuildingpartnership.org.
This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number awarded to Executive Office of the State of Ohio by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Governor and General Assembly further approved the use of these funds for Healthy Aging Grants through H.B. 33. As a recipient of Ohio Healthy Aging funds, the Board of Stark County Commissioners granted funds to local agencies to support healthy aging initiatives.
Daniel L. Preacher
330-458-0962
www.communitybuildingpartnership.org
