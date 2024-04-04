Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Insights from Renowned Consultant and Mentor, Founder of PARENTNashik CE Shreekant Patil, at the SCGT Annual Conference

CE Shreekant Patil, a LEAN MSME consultant and Mentor at Startup India, was a guest at the SCGT Women's Wing conference in Pune. The event focused on Govt schemes for women empowerment, exporting, and MSME initiatives, benefiting over 100 women entrepreneurs. Patil shared insights on startups, funding, and MSME schemes, offering personal assistance to attendees. He stressed the importance of export licenses, pledging support to onboard all entrepreneurs to ONDC.