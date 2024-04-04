Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Insights from Renowned Consultant and Mentor, Founder of PARENTNashik CE Shreekant Patil, at the SCGT Annual Conference
CE Shreekant Patil, a LEAN MSME consultant and Mentor at Startup India, was a guest at the SCGT Women's Wing conference in Pune. The event focused on Govt schemes for women empowerment, exporting, and MSME initiatives, benefiting over 100 women entrepreneurs. Patil shared insights on startups, funding, and MSME schemes, offering personal assistance to attendees. He stressed the importance of export licenses, pledging support to onboard all entrepreneurs to ONDC.
Pune, India, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CE Shreekant Patil, a certified LEAN MSME consultant and esteemed Mentor at Startup India, founder of PARENTNashik was the distinguished guest at the Women's Wing of SCGT annual conference held at Enrise by Sayaji Hotel in Wakad, Pune. The event, which aimed to provide guidance on various government schemes for women empowerment, capacity building, first-time exporters, NSIC, and MSME schemes, witnessed the attendance of over 100 women entrepreneurs.
CE. Shreekant Patil was warmly felicitated by the Managing Trustee of SCGT, Mr. Dugade, and received a warm welcome from Deputy Secretary of SCGT, Dr. Pradnya Bapat, Women Cell Head Dr. Manisha Bankar, and Deputy Women Cell Head Dr. Sharayu Kshirsagar. During his insightful session, CE. Shreekant Patil shared valuable information on startups, ecosystems, seed funding schemes, and various MSME initiatives such as PMEGP, CMEGP, NSIC, PMFME, IC, and others for over an hour.
The session proved to be fruitful as Shreekant Patil dedicated time to personally meet and assist each woman entrepreneur from across Maharashtra, encouraging them to expand their businesses. He emphasized the importance of obtaining import-export licenses and venturing into the export business, offering his unwavering support and promising to onboard all 100 women entrepreneurs to ONDC soon.
Expressing their gratitude, the dignitaries from Saturday Club Global Trust commended CE. Shreekant Patil for his invaluable guidance and requested him to continue empowering women through regular insightful sessions.
Shreekant Patil is Founder of Startup - PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, (P &M), Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Govt.), Counselor at NCS, Consultant - Advisor at UN, European Union, Asian Development Bank, African Bank, Euro Exim Bank, Sidbi, Professor of Practice at UGC, Governing Body member at various international Chamber of Commerce., Advisory board member at IIC, IQAC, E-Cell at various university & Colleges, Mentor at Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, E-Cell IIT Bombay, and various foundation incubation center in India and other countries like USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.
CE. Shreekant Patil was warmly felicitated by the Managing Trustee of SCGT, Mr. Dugade, and received a warm welcome from Deputy Secretary of SCGT, Dr. Pradnya Bapat, Women Cell Head Dr. Manisha Bankar, and Deputy Women Cell Head Dr. Sharayu Kshirsagar. During his insightful session, CE. Shreekant Patil shared valuable information on startups, ecosystems, seed funding schemes, and various MSME initiatives such as PMEGP, CMEGP, NSIC, PMFME, IC, and others for over an hour.
The session proved to be fruitful as Shreekant Patil dedicated time to personally meet and assist each woman entrepreneur from across Maharashtra, encouraging them to expand their businesses. He emphasized the importance of obtaining import-export licenses and venturing into the export business, offering his unwavering support and promising to onboard all 100 women entrepreneurs to ONDC soon.
Expressing their gratitude, the dignitaries from Saturday Club Global Trust commended CE. Shreekant Patil for his invaluable guidance and requested him to continue empowering women through regular insightful sessions.
Shreekant Patil is Founder of Startup - PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, (P &M), Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Govt.), Counselor at NCS, Consultant - Advisor at UN, European Union, Asian Development Bank, African Bank, Euro Exim Bank, Sidbi, Professor of Practice at UGC, Governing Body member at various international Chamber of Commerce., Advisory board member at IIC, IQAC, E-Cell at various university & Colleges, Mentor at Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, E-Cell IIT Bombay, and various foundation incubation center in India and other countries like USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.
Contact
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Categories