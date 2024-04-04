Henderson Franklin Welcomes University of Miami Law Graduate Jack Flagg
Fort Myers, FL, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that John (“Jack”) Flagg has joined the firm as an associate in the Tort & Insurance Litigation Department after successfully completing his summer internship. He will handle insurance defense claims involving premises liability, automobile, and personal injury matters. Flagg shares,
“I am thrilled to be part of a firm that holds a prestigious reputation in the legal community. My journey into law, inspired by my father and fueled by my experiences, has led me to this moment. I am eager to contribute to our clients’ success and uphold the values of trust and open communication that are essential for effective representation.”
Flagg brings a deep passion for the field, which he developed through his academic pursuits and real-world experiences. A graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, he has been immersed in law from a young age, inspired by his father’s career in the legal industry. Flagg’s academic journey includes serving as an articles and comments editor for the University of Miami’s Business Law Review and his distinction of being consistently listed on the Dean’s list.
During his time in law school, Flagg honed his skills in civil litigation, with a particular focus on torts and business litigation. His experience as a legal intern at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has equipped him with valuable courtroom experience. William (“Bill”) Boltrek, a mentor and colleague at Henderson Franklin, shares,
“Jack’s dedication to the legal profession and skills make him a perfect fit for our Tort & Insurance Litigation Department. I have witnessed his development from a passionate intern to a competent attorney, and I am confident in his ability to deliver outstanding service for our clients.”
Flagg is a member of the Lee County Bar Association and its Young Lawyers Division. His educational background also includes a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia. Flagg is based out of the firm’s Fort Myers office and may be reached at jack.flagg@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1181.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida’s landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Flagg or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
