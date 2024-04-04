Dress for Success Tampa Bay Power Walk
Tampa, FL, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Indoor 5K Event is “Stepping Forward with Purpose.”
Get ready to walk for a great cause in air-conditioning! Join Dress for Success Tampa Bay (DFSTB) for the Power Walk on Saturday, April 13, 2024. The indoor 5K event will take place at the Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa, with registration beginning at 7:30 AM. Preregister online at go.rallyup.com/powerwalk2024.
This family-friendly, indoor event will include pre-walk stretches, energizing tunes, inspiration for you and your family, as well as fun for the kids.
The Power Walk supports Dress for Success clients as they power through obstacles, overcome extraordinary challenges, and redefine possibilities for themselves and their families.
Laurell Jones, President of the DFSTB Board, said, "The Power Walk is about more than just a stroll; it's a celebration of empowerment, unity, and progress. This year, 'Stepping Forward with Purpose' embodies our commitment to these principles and reflects our dedication to empowering women. The Power Walk is a testament to the strength of our collective spirit and our shared commitment to making a difference. I invite everyone to join us on April 13 for this fun and family focused fundraiser event as we lace up our sneakers and made strides with the belief that every woman deserves the chance to succeed.”
For more information about DFSTB’s Power Walk 2024, to register for participation as an individual or family, or to be a sponsor, please visit the event website at go.rallyup.com/powerwalk2024.
For more information about DFSTB’s mission, services, programs, and ways to get involved, please visit tampabay.dressforsuccess.org or call 813-259-1876.
Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has worked locally to empower women and help them achieve economic independence by providing attire, a network of support, career search assistance, job skills training, and other development professional tools.
Dress for Success Tampa Bay relies on grants, donations, and fundraising events to continue offering programs and services locally. All donations are tax-deductible. Find more information about upcoming events and programs at https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/ or on social media @dressforsuccesstampabay.
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
