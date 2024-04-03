Nectar Announces Strategic Partnership with SHRM to Elevate Employee Recognition and Rewards
This collaboration between Nectar and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) aims to revolutionize employee recognition and rewards programs and strengthen organizational culture across the globe.
Orem, UT, April 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A lack of recognition is one of the top reasons employees feel disengaged and less productive. Nectar’s leading employee recognition and rewards platform is a simple way for employees to send each other shoutouts for great work while also tying that recognition to company core values, and redeeming points for rewards.
HR and People leaders at organizations are increasingly found to be the primary drivers behind initiatives to further enable culture and drive recognition programs to success. This new partnership between SHRM and Nectar allows for the most prestigious group of HR professionals in the world to have access to special pricing and further the Nectar mission of helping people to feel valued and appreciated at work.
Key Highlights
Enhance Employee Engagement: The partnership leverages Nectar's software platform to enhance employee engagement through personalized and meaningful recognition programs, aligning with SHRM's commitment to fostering positive workplace environments.
Comprehensive Toolkit Integration: Nectar's software seamlessly integrates with HRIS and communication softwares allowing employees simple ways to recognize, and providing HR professionals with a solution to streamline rewards and recognition initiatives.
Help Employers and Employees Thrive: The partnership helps more companies put recognition directly into the hands of employees, connecting them to the company values, and enabling organizations to engage and retain workers more effectively.
Trevor Larson, CEO of Nectar, remarked, "We are excited to strategically partner with SHRM - the premier thought leader in HR. This partnership reinforces our commitment to fostering positive workplace cultures and recognizes the pivotal role of employee recognition in organizational success."
Jim Link, CHRO of SHRM commented, “Having used the Nectar platform internally at SHRM to enhance employee recognition, this strategic partnership is an exciting next step to help elevate cultures and amplify the recognition movement to organizations around the world.”
About SHRM
SHRM is a member-driven catalyst for creating better workplaces where people and businesses thrive together. As the trusted authority on all things work, SHRM is the foremost expert, researcher, advocate, and thought leader on issues and innovations impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With nearly 340,000 members in 180 countries, SHRM touches the lives of more than 362 million workers and their families globally. Discover more at SHRM.org
About Nectar
Nectar is a software company specializing in employee recognition and rewards solutions. The company is committed to helping organizations develop robust workplace cultures where every individual feels valued and appreciated. Nectar’s platform is designed to be user-friendly, customizable, and impactful, enabling companies to acknowledge and reward employee contributions effectively. Learn more at nectarhr.com
