Groundbreaking Short Film 'Invisible Alice' Makes its Debut on GUDSHO Platform
The acclaimed short film "Invisible Alice," written and directed by Anna Fishbeyn, is now available to stream on GUDSHO, the online platform known for its engaging content from creators and filmmakers worldwide.
Chennai, India, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Invisible Alice" is a funny, poetic, and thought-provoking exploration of the complexities of modern life. The film follows the relatable struggles of its protagonist, juggling work, relationships, and the constant feeling of being pulled in a million directions.
Fishbeyn's clever storytelling captures these everyday experiences in an entertaining and insightful way. Viewers will find themselves laughing, perhaps even shedding a tear, but ultimately feeling a sense of connection and understanding in the face of these shared challenges.
"I'm thrilled to share Invisible Alice with a global audience on GUDSHO," said Fishbeyn. "The platform's commitment to empowering creators aligns perfectly with my vision for this film."
GUDSHO is excited to welcome "Invisible Alice" and future works by Anna Fishbeyn to the platform. "This is just the beginning of a journey filled with laughter, thoughtful ideas, and stories that will stay with you long after the credits roll," said the team at GUDSHO.
About GUDSHO:
GUDSHO is a global online platform that showcases a wide variety of creative content from independent filmmakers and artists. With a presence in over 200 countries and hundreds of features designed to support creators, GUDSHO is changing the way audiences experience and enjoy stories online.
Ravi Hari
+91 730-548-2919
https://www.gudsho.com/gvod3qbdmy
