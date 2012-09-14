PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

"Hockey Journey" Film to Debut in January Kickstarter campaign raised $16,000 to fund hockey-themed travel documentary. - December 18, 2019 - Shutout Productions

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

2b Acting Hosts the Golden Nugget International Film Festival (GNIFF) in Leeds Yorkshire based digital media and theatre company, 2b Acting, is hosting a screening of short films as part of GNIFF quarterly showings at their Basement venue in Leeds. This puts Leeds in a prominent position alongside other supporting cities, London, Munich (Germany), Varna (Bulgaria) and Dubai (UAE). - November 24, 2019 - 2b Acting Ltd

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival

Galalite Launches the World’s Lowest Gain Projection Screen - Mirage XDL 1.2 at Big Cine Expo Galalite (www.galalitescreens.com/), a globally recognised manufacturer of Innovative Projection Screen surfaces launches the new Mirage XDL 1.2, a revolutionary projection screen providing a uniquely immersive viewing experience. Specially crafted to reduce the Speckle in Laser Projections, Galalite’s... - November 17, 2019 - Galalite Screens

Island Bridge Productions Presents Workshops at the Hakaya Misk Festival in Saudi Arabia Film specialists share industry education with Saudi students. - November 15, 2019 - Island Bridge Productions

Todd Schowalter Launches Road Flower Films to Produce Streaming and On-Line Entertainment for Niche Audiences Todd Schowalter and his production company Todd Schowalter Productions has launched Road Flower Films. The new production house will begin producing films and series for streaming and on-line distribution in early 2020. The studio plans to custom tailor its entertainment content to niche markets. - November 13, 2019 - Road Flower Films

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

"Restless" Accepted Into the Fall 2019 Big Apple Film Festival The short film “Restless” by Ela Acur has been accepted into the Big Apple Film Festival and will be screened November 20, 2019 at 6pm as part of the Women Filmmakers series. - November 12, 2019 - Eric Leeb

Unseen Interviews with Jewish Veterans in Upcoming Xenon Pictures Film "About Face: Jewish Refugees in the Allied Forces" The remarkable, untold stories of young German and Austrian Jewish veterans who fled their homes only to perform an “about face” and return with U.S. and Allied Forces during WWII. - November 10, 2019 - Xenon Pictures

"Call Me" Wins Best Mystery Short Award at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival An award winning short mysterious romance returns on a big screen to the film capital of the world at the 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival in Los Angeles. - November 05, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Independent Filmmaking Excellence Showcased at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival Marina del Rey Film Festival screens over 250 independent films from around the word in Los Angeles. - November 02, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Luxury Real Estate Investing, Development and Flipping Docuseries in Nigeria Coming Soon “REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

Award Winning Short Film "Dark Specter 2" to be Released on YouTube, November 8, 2019 Praised for its unique take on the Superhero genre, award winning short film "Dark Specter 2" will be released on YouTube, November 8, 2019. - October 29, 2019 - Dark Specter

The ON! Channel and AAWIC Announce New Opportunity for Filmmakers and Content Creators The Streaming Platform The ON! Channel and the prestigious non-profit organization African American Women In Cinema (AAWIC) is pleased to announce a unique opportunity for Women filmmakers and Content Creators from all over the world. Starting today through December 31, 2019, Filmmakers who join the... - October 26, 2019 - The ON! Channel

Galalite’s Mirage XDL 1.2: First of Its kind Silver Screen Galalite Screens with the introduction of it's latest screen Mirage XDL 1.2 is reintroducing the silver screen that is ready to take over its contemporaries with its sheer brilliance and tremendous quality. - October 25, 2019 - Galalite Screens

SmartBuyGlasses - A Guide to the Best Halloween Costume Ideas for All Frame Shapes Halloween is the perfect time for everyone to be creative with their outfits. Take a look at the following guide to choose a costume that incorporates all kinds of frames. - October 24, 2019 - Vision Direct

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

Arek Zasowski and Maegan Coker Are Returning to Los Angeles on a Big Screen in an Award Winning Short Romance "Call Me" in October 2019 An award winning short romance “Call Me” is coming back to Los Angeles as part of the 8th annual Marina del Rey Film Festival and will be screened in high quality settings at the Cinemark 18 and XD (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center on Thursday, October 24 at 9.30pm. - October 22, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Chronic Pain Elimination is Shown Live in DrainThatPain's World Tour to Canada, the UK, Dubai and Australia DrainThatPain is a holistic energy technique for chronic pain elimination. Joanna Cameron, the founder has produced a documentary and written a book, both named DrainThatPain. She will teach the technique to DrainThatpain trainees using persons in pain as volunteers. - October 21, 2019 - TranceLady Productions, Inc.

That’s a Wrap on “Movies Under the Stars” – Spencer Savings Bank Sponsors Fun, Free Family Movie Nights That’s a wrap on Spencer’s “Movies Under The Stars” summer series. Spencer Savings Bank celebrated summer by partnering with various community organizations to host fun, free movie nights for families in local communities. The bank sponsored the events, which in total drew more... - October 19, 2019 - Spencer Savings Bank

Galalite Screens Ready to Set Its Foot in Europe Galalite has a strong foundation in its home country India and is ready to explore the European market by already establishing a factory in Poland which will be treated as a base of operations for Europe. - October 19, 2019 - Galalite Screens

YouTube Sensation Markiplier Goes CRAZY in Austin Film Industry YouTube's Markiplier produces short film CRAZY with Austin Filmmaker. - October 19, 2019 - Relentless Pictures LLC

Sophia Loren to Tour US November 2019 in an Intimate Evening with Sophia Loren Movie icon Sophia Loren will star in her second US tour, onstage and in person, in An Evening with Sophia Loren. Miss Loren has graciously accepted this opportunity to return so the public can celebrate her illustrious and Oscar winning career and have the chance to meet her in person. A celebrity interviewer... - October 18, 2019 - Stander Group Inc.

Art Camacho Becomes First Hispanic Filmmaker to Direct a Russian Language Film in Russia: "Wild League" Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia. - October 17, 2019 - Blue Hemisphere Pictures

Formosa Group Adds New Music Editor to Thriving Music Division Emmy-Award Winning Music Editor, Curt Sobel, Joins Formosa Group's Prominent Music Division. - October 17, 2019 - Formosa Group

POWER Magazine for Professional Women Features Celebrities Jaclyn Smith and Suzanne Somers in Their Fall 2019 Issue Honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month POWER Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized features celebrities, A-listers and everyday hardworking women. Their fall 2019 issue highlights cancer survivors in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Celebrity and A-lister Cancer Survivors Highlighted in POWER Magazine-Professional... - October 16, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry" Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young. - October 16, 2019 - Tapestry

Tucson Indie Filmmakers' Film and Screenplay Invited to Compete at Show Low International Film Festival Dancing Sticks Productions proudly announces that two projects by its principals, Douglas Harms and Joe D’Leon, have been selected to be part of the 2019 Show Low International Film Festival (www.showlowfilmfestival.com) taking place in Pinetop, AZ, October 17-20, 2019. One project is a dramatic... - October 16, 2019 - Dancing Sticks Productions LLC

Ice-T Joins “Public Enemy Number One” Feature Documentary Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America’s War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer - October 15, 2019 - Viardo Artists

Actress Keelia McGovern Makes Her First Film Actress Keelia McGovern embarks on producing her first film establishing herself in a new generation of women filmmakers. - October 14, 2019 - Lighting Dark, LLC

Galalite's World Eyesight Day Involvement Galalite - Leading manufacturer of cinema screens is celebrating their success of 60 years in a unique and innovative way by partnering up with Sightsavers to create awareness about preventive blindness and to aid and assist in the treatment of some of the children. - October 14, 2019 - Galalite Screens

The 8th Annual Marina del Rey Film Festival: Week Long Screenings of Fantastic Independent Films 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival events and speakers information. Cinemark 18 and XD at HHLA October 18 – 24; Warehouse Kickoff Event October 17; Best of the Fest Awards at The Proud Bird October 25. - October 12, 2019 - Marina del Rey Film Festival

Nominated Short Film About Halloween and Cultural Appropriation/Racial Issues Just Launched Online A dramedy short film about Halloween, cultural appropriation, and racial issues launches on Vimeo online. - October 12, 2019 - Idylwild Pictures

World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Acquires Rights to Internationally Acclaimed Feature Documentary, Dancers (Danzantes) World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation (formerly OTCBB: WWMO) announced today that it has acquired North American distribution rights to the full length feature documentary and film festival favorite Dancers (Danzantes) from Spain’s Estrategias Para el Arte y la Cultura S.L. Dancers takes the... - October 11, 2019 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation

Actor & Comedian Tony Hale Announces Denver Date for "An Awkward Conversation" Fundraiser with The Umphress Group and Blood:Water Actor and comedian Tony Hale is holding a public fundraising event in Denver on October 28th, 2019 at the Alamo Draft House Sloans Lake, to benefit international charities. - October 11, 2019 - The Umphress Group

Legendary Series Inc. Release New Series About Hollywood Producers Legendary Series is launching a new movie under their series: Legendary Producer (www.legendaryproducer.com). This time with a contest: if the audience can find all the movie references, they may win up to $5,000 worth of rewards. - October 10, 2019 - Legendary Series Inc.

Frightfully Fantastic, Best Documentary “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future” Encores at the North Park Theatre During Halloween Week In producing, writing and directing “Chesley Bonestell: A Brush With The Future,“ award-winning filmmaker Douglass M. Stewart Jr. takes audiences on an extraordinary voyage into the life and career of “the Father of Space Art” who is credited with helping to influence America’s... - October 10, 2019 - Chesley Bonestell: A Brush with the Future

Picture Head Holdings Names Industry Veteran Executive, Bill Romeo, President Picture Head Holdings, a collective post-production group, announced today that Bill Romeo, is being elevated to his new role as President of the worldwide company. Romeo will be charged with oversight and expansion of the company’s far-reaching post-production umbrella, comprised of top-tier post... - October 09, 2019 - Formosa Group

Neighborhood Music School to Honor Music Trailblazer, Community Partner and Local Business Leader at Annual Gala on October 12 Boyle Heights-Based Nonprofit Organization Celebrates Individuals Commitment to Music Education and Beyond. - October 08, 2019 - Neighborhood Music School