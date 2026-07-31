Movies & Film News
Lights, camera, action! Catch up on news about movie premieres, documentaries, movie theaters, film industry awards, partnerships, festivals and new technology. Find out about mergers, licensing and the latest products and services for movie buffs and motion picture industry executives.
Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other. - July 31, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
New Documentary Reveals the Untold Story Behind One of America’s Most Dangerous Waterways
“Taming The Mouth” Explores the History, Human Courage, and Engineering Achievement Behind the Columbia River Bar - July 30, 2026 - Resonance Productions
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Winter Film Fest 2027 Call for Submissions
15th Annual International Film Festival, February 24-28, 2027, in New York City. Underrepresented voices in film to be featured at NYC’s celebration of local and global Indie Films. Filmmakers worldwide invited to submit work. - July 20, 2026 - Winter Film Festival
Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv. - July 09, 2026 - Hawk Hill Pictures
Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan... - July 03, 2026 - Enigma Fields Productions, LLC
Lumovex Media Group and BlackForge Distribution Form Strategic Alliance to Produce and Distribute 18 AI Micro-Drama Series a Year
First U.S. based Hollywood-led AI micro-drama pipeline delivers premium short-form storytelling as a creative counterpoint to offshore and fully automated AI production - June 30, 2026 - Lumovex Media Group
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Artist to Watch: Aalure Drops Bold New Single "New Problemz"
"New Problemz" - Aalure Delivers a Smooth New Anthem - June 20, 2026 - Aalure
"As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church" is Scheduled to Begin Filming on June 26, 2026, in Fort Pierce, FL and June 27, 2026, in Rockledge, FL
Spirited Soul Productions and Miiyah Productions are excited to announce the filming of As For Me & My House, Sunday’s Is For Church on June 26–27, 2026, in Fort Pierce and Rockledge, Florida. Created by La Shonda D. Smith-Lyons, this faith-filled, family-friendly sitcom follows Pastor Nathan Raye and his family as they navigate faith, family, ministry, and everyday life through clean comedy, relatable moments, and uplifting storytelling. - June 15, 2026 - Spirited Soul Productions
29th Annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia Announces Juried, Audience Award Winners
The 29th annual FirstGlance Film Festival Philadelphia announced the Juried Award winners in more than 20 categories at an awards ceremony at the Film Society Bourse. Winners of the Audience Choice Awards, which were determined by audience votes throughout the festival, were recently announced as... - June 12, 2026 - FirstGlance Film Festival
Abarca Entertainment Signs QVC Veteran Jennifer Coffey to Host New Original Video Series "A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey"
Abarca Entertainment has signed former QVC host Jennifer Coffey to lead A Conversation with Jennifer Coffey, a new cinematic interview series featuring candid conversations with women navigating major life transitions. Filmed across Los Angeles, the weekly series premieres August 6, 2026 on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Production begins July 15, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - Jennifer Coffey
FireBrand Media Opens New Farmers Branch Studio and Headquarters
Veteran-owned Dallas-Fort Worth video production company expands with a dedicated production space and a new permanent home in Farmers Branch. - May 29, 2026 - Firebrand Media
Daniel J. Voelker Publishes Independent Analysis on the Next James Bond Casting Discussion
Daniel J. Voelker examines the public conversation surrounding the future of James Bond, discussing several actors frequently mentioned in media and fan speculation and the broader cultural importance of the next 007 casting decision. - May 27, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
latakoo Brings Video Workflow Platform, Generative Video Codec®, and Documentary Slate to Cannes Film Festival
latakoo showcases production-ready workflow technology, introduces festival attendees to Generative Video Codec®, and advances two documentary films now in production. - May 16, 2026 - latakoo
The Champion, First Feature Film Completed Using Adapt Entertainment’s AI Visual Language Replacement Technology, to Receive Wider U.S. Digital Release on May 26
Previously released on Netflix, where it reached the Top 10 Films of the Week, the Polish German true-story drama will now be available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Fandango, YouTube, Google Play, and other digital platforms. - May 14, 2026 - Adapt Entertainment
New Research by Daniel J. Voelker Highlights Striking Real-Life Connection Between Ian Fleming and Charles Fraser-Smith, the Inspiration for James Bond’s Q
The article examines the genesis of the legendary "Q" in the James Bond Series. It concludes that Ian Fleming, the author of the Bond Novels, worked closely with Charles Frazier-Smith in the Second World War and, therefore was the muse for "Q." - May 11, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name. The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers... - May 09, 2026 - Just Us Studio
World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation Releases Survival Thriller THREE, Now Available on Streaming Services
After a successful run at a variety of film festivals, during which it won several awards, including Best Thriller at the Marina Del Rey Film Festival California, Best U.S. Feature Film at the Washington Film Awards Washington, and Best Feature Film at the Oakland Film Festival California, World... - May 08, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
DB Media Entertainment Announces the Release of The Heritage Project Featuring The Mavericks’ 2017 Concert Film “Live in Texas”
DB Media Entertainment, LLC and their podcast arm Green Chili Chisme are proud to announce the release of The Heritage Project, a multi-phase cultural initiative centered around the long-awaited, previously unseen archival album and concert film The Mavericks – Live in Texas (2017). - April 23, 2026 - DB Media Entertainment LLC
EsRā of Dunca Sprawling Inc. Releases “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM” — A Haunting, Radical Reinterpretation of Koko Taylor, Now Streaming Worldwide via TSLĀ Records
EsRā of Dunca‑Sprawling Inc. has released “IN THE INSANE ASYLUM,” a dark, industrial reimagining of Koko Taylor’s blues classic. Distributed via TSLĀ Records, the track anchors the EP DISCOED, inverting the original plea for freedom into a narrative of voluntary confinement and co-dependent self-destruction. EsRā—the first American Geisha—blends ritualistic precision with glitch-synth and trap textures, linking the song to his memoir Wallflower of the Year and film Most Horrible Things. - April 22, 2026 - DAISY DAISY 333
As the film, “The Story of Everything,” Explores the Nature of Reality, a New Book from Oaklea Press Argues: “You Are Not Your Brain”- and That Changes Everything
A documentary to be released in more than 1000 theaters nationwide on April 30 seeks to transform how Americans view reality. A new book from Oaklea picks up where it leaves off, purporting to explain what this new reality means to each of us as human beings. - April 20, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Porta Creative Association Establishes Merit-Based Professional Home for International Creative Professionals
Porta Creative Association is an independent California nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation and professional association for creative professionals operating nationally. Based in California, with an active presence in New York and across the United States, the Association provides merit-based recognition, peer community, professional development, and cross-discipline collaboration. Membership is selective and free of charge. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. - April 16, 2026 - Porta Creative Association
City View Films Releases First Two Episodes of 12-Part Documentary Series "The World Is My Stage"
City View Films released Episodes 1–2 of its 12-part docuseries The World Is My Stage, now streaming on KLIPZ TV (ROKU & FIRE TV). Featuring transgender street performer Dale Crites (“Madonna Girl Dale”), the premiere shares his raw story of trauma, survival, and identity. Soundtrack out now on all major platforms. - April 14, 2026 - City View Films
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Hollywood Saves At-Risk Animals with Emergency Flight Rescue
Celebrities and influencers make an emergency rescue of 112 at-risk animals scheduled for euthanasia. - April 06, 2026 - David Chokachi
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA
"Oh Yeah?! Show with David Downing" New Season Filming at FloridaRAMA. Live Studio Audience Invited—Produced by Red House Streaming, on RHStv - April 02, 2026 - RHStv
Actor Chad Ayers Signs with Citizen Skull Management, Aligning 38-Year Career with Global Powerhouse
After 38 years in the industry, actor Chad Ayers signs with Citizen Skull Management. he enters 2026 with a massive slate, including the lead antagonist in New Wave Productions' feature "RULES" (filming in June). Currently in post-production are the miniseries "Patient 27" and a new TV pilot featuring Ayers as part of an ensemble, playing a brash, humorous, and drug-addicted "former collections titan." Also featuring "In The Matchbox" with Hawthorne James. - April 01, 2026 - Citizen Skull Management
Cinema Factory, Inc. Unleashes The Summer of Massacre Movie to Break Its Own Guinness World Record with “The Ultimate Kill Count Cut” — Indiegogo Campaign Now Live
Cinema Factory, Inc. unleashes The Summer of Massacre to break its own Guinness World Record for “Highest Body Count in a Slasher Film” with "The Summer Of Massacre: The Ultimate Kill Count Cut." Producer Steven Escobar and director Joe Castro are inviting horror fans to become victims on-screen via their new Indiegogo campaign—grab a perk, die on camera, and help raise the body count. Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/en/projects/stevenescobar/the-summer-of-massacre - March 31, 2026 - Cinema Factory, Inc
Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause (Documentary) Arrives on VOD & DVD in 2026 from 360 Sound And Vision
Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause (Documentary) Arrives on VOD, DVD & Streaming in 2026, Directed by Dwayne Buckle, distributed by 360 Sound And Vision. - March 30, 2026 - 360 Sound and Vision Ltd
360 Sound And Vision and Director Dwayne Buckle Announce Sequel Documentary: The History of Cybernetics: Second Order Cybernetics
Dwayne Buckle, acclaimed filmmaker and chronicler of scientific history, and 360 Sound And Vision, an acclaimed independent film distribution company based in the United States, returns with a chilling exploration of humanity's tangled relationship with technology in this highly anticipated sequel,... - March 30, 2026 - 360 Sound and Vision Ltd
City View Films Launches First Feature Film Panhandle Princess
Derek Van Cleve directs the feature continuation of the Panhandle Princess micro series, starring Tam Taylor, Julie Gordon and Dale Crites, with production underway in Panama City and Panama City Beach, Florida. - March 26, 2026 - City View Films
Debra Lee Kristian Fader Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Debra Lee Kristian Fader of Glenwood, Minnesota, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the entertainment industry. Fader will be... - March 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Award-Winning Romantic Thriller “Say It in Russian” Starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Sherbedgia Now Streaming on Amazon
The award-winning romantic thriller Say It in Russian, starring Faye Dunaway and Rade Šerbedžija, is now available for streaming on Amazon. Directed by Jeff Celentano and co-written/produced by Kenneth G. Eade, the film blends romance, suspense, and international intrigue as it follows an American businessman drawn into a dangerous world of power and deception. Previously recognized at multiple international film festivals, the film is now accessible to a U.S. audience through this release. - March 17, 2026 - Kenneth Eade
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
The Kiss, Oscar-Winning Filmmaker Bille August’s Romantic Drama, Begins Streaming/VOD Premiere Run
Following its successful nationwide theatrical release, The Kiss, the acclaimed Danish feature film directed by Academy Award winner Bille August, has begun its streaming/VOD premiere on a variety of platforms including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Roku, Fandango Now, Comcast, and the Kino Lorber... - February 26, 2026 - World Wide Motion Pictures Corporation
He Lost His Home to Fire - Now He's "Circumdriving" the World... By Car
Historic First Circumnavitation of Eurasia By Car, by two entrepreneurs who just fell in love, lost their home in the 2025 LA fires, and their dog. Two-Year, 112,000-Kilometer Expedition Departed Rome One Week Ago, Will Touch Four Oceans and 75 Countries Before Returning to Starting Point. - February 16, 2026 - Circumdriving
Embr Entertainment and Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator Ink Deal to Solve Script Bottleneck for Vertical Mini Drama Industry
Embr Entertainment has inked a first-of-its-kind, first-look deal with Isabel Dréan's Vertical Series Incubator which has proven to be one of the most effective conduits for transitioning Hollywood writers into the vertical space. - February 15, 2026 - Embr Entertainment
New Short Film Pushes the Boundaries of Mobile Filmmaking
A new independent short film "Bullet in the Brain" is redefining what’s possible in mobile cinematography. Written and directed by Olga Gabris, this film was shot entirely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max (2TB) using the Blackmagic Camera app in Open Gate Apple ProRes by the DoP/Cinematographer Unni Rav. - February 13, 2026 - Coffee Cup Productions
City View Films Drops Soundtrack for Upcoming KLIPZ TV Series "The World Is My Stage," featuring transgender Street Performer “Madonna Girl Dale”
City View Films is releasing a 12-track dance/club soundtrack ahead of the premiere of its new KLIPZ TV series, “The World Is My Stage,” a pre-launch strategy designed to build early buzz. The series centers on Baltimore transgender street performer and LGBTQ rights advocate Madonna Girl Dale (Dale Crites). The soundtrack drops Feb. 14 on major streaming platforms, with Season 1, Episode 1 premiering March 31, 2026. - February 12, 2026 - City View Films
Uncanny Valley Pictures Defines a New AI-Enabled Studio Approach with Flagship Sci-Fi Universe “Brinkchaser”
Uncanny Valley Pictures has introduced its studio vision as an independent creator of unapologetic, 1980s-inspired psychological science fiction—designed as pure entertainment in an era of over-messaged content. Powered by AI-accelerated production, the studio presents its flagship universe, Brinkchaser, through a completed 30-minute cinematic spine available for serious press review, while opening its adaptation and development services to independent creators and authors. - February 12, 2026 - Uncanny Valley Pictures
Atlanta Filmmakers Launch New Series Exploring Black Boyhood in South Atlanta
Bottom of The Net Filmworks has announced the production of "For Kings." A six‑episode dramatic series set in Atlanta. The story follows three young black boys and their families navigating friendship, identity, racism, systemic bias and life altering decisions. The series blends character‑driven drama with socially relevant storytelling, offering a grounded, emotional portrait of black life in America. - February 12, 2026 - Bottom Of The Net Filmworks
The Magpie Film Company Announces Its New Streaming Channel: MAGPIE
The Magpie Film Company announces the soft launch of its new streaming channel: MAGPIE. The service will be available on Roku with an opening livestream on Valentine's Day and will host the launch of the company's film festival in June. Expansion into a mobile app and other platforms are planned for the fall. - February 11, 2026 - Magpie Film Co
Diane Amos: One of the Longest-Running Spokespersons for a National Consumer Brand and a Cultural Icon
Diane Amos holds a rare distinction in advertising history as one of the longest-running spokespersons for a national consumer brand, having represented Pine-Sol® for more than 30 years. For more than three decades, Diane Amos transformed Pine-Sol into a symbol of authority, trust, and... - February 09, 2026 - Diane Amos
Global South Trans Film Festival and School Inauguration
JAHA Film Festival Spotlights Trans, Intersex, and Nonbinary Filmmakers and the Global South, Worldwide Screenings Begin Feb. 14 - February 06, 2026 - JAHA Film Festival
Rob Diamond’s Feature Film Gabriella with James Gault to Premiere as Opening Night Film for ZIFF’s 25th Anniversary in Orem, Utah
Award-winning filmmaker Rob Diamond will debut his newest feature film, Gabriella, as the Opening Night Premiere of the 25th Anniversary ZIFF Film Festival in Orem, Utah. The special opening night presentation will kick off the festival’s milestone year, celebrating 25 years of independent... - January 27, 2026 - James Gault, Actor
CSIFF 2026: Free Student Film Submissions — Ends March 27
Early Bird Savings: Caribbean & Caribbean-Diaspora Undergraduate & Graduate Student Filmmakers - January 16, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions