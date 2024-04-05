Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions Opens Newest Cafe
Sunflower Cafe is open to the more than 1,000 employees who work in the Overland Park Xchange office building.
Kansas City, MO, April 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions recently opened a new café at the Overland Park Xchange located at 6800 W. 115th St. in Overland Park, Kan. The newly branded Sunflower Café is a 12,000-square-foot space which seats 250 guests and is open to the building’s tenants that include Dynamic Logistix, Optum Rx, Selectquote Auto & Home Insurance, and United Healthcare.
Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions is the largest independently owned corporate food service company based in Missouri with offices in St. Louis, Kansas City, Colorado, and Iowa. Elite Cuisine, Apex’s exceptional culinary experience, will handle all corporate dining and catering services at the new café.
Elite Cuisine employees Nikki Beebe, who has been with the company for 18 years, was promoted to Sunflower Café’s manager, and Titus Singleton, who has been with Elite for three years, was named chef.
More than 1,000 employees who work in the building will be able to dine at the Sunflower Café, which offers a diverse range of dining options including hot breakfast and lunch entrées, a full soup and salad bar, and comprehensive catering services. The café’s space is ideal for tenants to enjoy a meal, hold meetings, or organize large business events with catered food service. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays.
“Corporate food service has evolved significantly since COVID when many employees worked from home,” said Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions President & Founding Partner Brian Porembski. “We have helped our clients shift their perspective toward food service benefits post-pandemic. Focusing on providing easily accessible, healthy food options has become a crucial incentive for employees returning to the office. This change reflects a growing awareness of the importance of convenient, high quality food choices in the workplace.”
Apex Restaurant and Market Solutions
Apex is a full-service provider that supplies catering, in-office cafes and coffee, and vending services for its corporate clients. Apex has more than 270 micro markets located in office and manufacturing facilities across Missouri, Colorado, and Iowa. These convenient self-checkout markets offer employees a wide selection of healthy food and quality beverage options. Approximately 10% of Apex’s micro markets are hybrid facilities, which feature a chef-prepared hot food component available for purchase. Apex also offers Elite Cuisine, its flagship culinary experience that handles all corporate dining and catering services. For more information about Apex Restaurant & Market Solutions, call (866) 607-4400.
Jim Schweppe
866-607-4400
