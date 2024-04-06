AMPP 2024: Triumph, Innovation, and Solidarity Define the Annual Conference + Expo in New Orleans
The 2024 AMPP Conference in New Orleans highlighted achievements, resilience, and global industry unity against challenges.
Houston, TX, April 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 2024 AMPP Annual Conference + Expo not only marked a year of significant achievements and milestones for the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) but also showcased the unyielding spirit and solidarity of its community in the face of unexpected challenges, as nearly 6,000 attendees from the corrosion and coatings industries descended on New Orleans, Louisiana, from around the world from March 3-7, 2024.
Amid the celebration of its 100th chapter announcement and the unveiling of a new, inclusive membership model, the conference encountered a significant weather-related obstacle: a substantial roof leak at the venue. However, the incident did little to dampen the spirits of attendees; instead, it highlighted the resilience and cooperative spirit of the AMPP community.
"I am genuinely impressed and inspired by the spirit of our exhibitors and the unity of our community,” said Greg Muha, AMPP's Director of Conferences, Exhibits, and Sponsorships. “The way everyone rallied together in the face of adversity was remarkable. Our members and attendees have expressed how this year's conference felt even more member-focused, which is a testament to the positive energy and collaborative effort of everyone involved. It's clear that challenges do not define us; rather, it's our response to those challenges that truly matters."
Despite the leak, the conference flourished, underscoring the industry's resilience and its members' dedication to progress. This success highlighted the AMPP community's ability to transform challenges into opportunities for solidarity and focus.
In an enlightening keynote address, renowned physicist and author Dr. Michio Kaku captivated a packed house with his insights into the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and its applications within the industry. Dr. Kaku's vision of AI-enhanced materials that self-report corrosion and wear and tear challenges propelled the conversation on integrating technology in materials protection and performance.
The 2024 AMPP Annual Conference and Expo not only celebrated a significant increase in attendance compared to the previous year but also featured a comprehensive agenda that included 45 Research Technical Symposia, over 400 Technical Papers, and numerous workshops and presentations. This robust program highlighted the technical insight, innovation, and camaraderie within the AMPP community.
"The 2024 conference reflected the connectedness, passion, and strength of AMPP’s members and constituents," Muha said. "We demonstrated how we truly are stronger together as one AMPP."
The event provided a platform for showcasing the latest corrosion control and protective coatings technology, with 383 companies participating in the expo. Highlights included a hands-on cathodic protection test field and the EMERG Student Camp, engaging the next generation of industry professionals.
The conference also featured several awards programs celebrating technical excellence, innovation, and leadership within the industry. Among these were AMPP’s Scholarship Awards and EMERGing Leaders Bash (sponsored by BP and Sherwin-Williams), the CoatingsPro Contractor Awards, spotlighting individuals and projects that exemplify the best in materials protection and performance, and AMPP’s Honoree Night, celebrating annual technical, service and project award winners.
AMPP is excited about the next Annual Conference and Expo, scheduled for April 6-10, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee.
For more details on the AMPP Annual Conference and Expo and updates on future events, visit https://www.ampp.org/events/event-listings/calendar.
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
