nubtle Inc. Launches Innovative Vendor, Influencer, and Search Platform - April 2024 Update

Nubtle Inc. introduces major updates, including an advanced search engine for better vendor visibility, a robust influencer collaboration contract system, and more features enhancing user experience for vendors, influencers, and customers. These upgrades aim to facilitate growth, connection, and discovery, emphasizing innovation, privacy, and transparent, informed decisions on its platform.