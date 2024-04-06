Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction of Plant Drives & Systems to AES, Inc.
Chattanooga, TN, April 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Plant Drives & Systems, specializing in systems integration for variable-frequency drives and automated systems, is pleased to announce its acquisition by AES, Inc., an esteemed industrial equipment solutions provider.
Plant Drives & Systems, based in Chattanooga, TN, specializes in systems integration for variable-frequency drives and automated systems. Since 2010, the company has prioritized delivering high-quality service to its customers. The acquisition will help grow the current facility and expand their service geographically.
AES, Inc., established in 1992, is a renowned industrial equipment solutions provider based in Mount Airy, NC. With over 120+ employees, it is a powerhouse providing industrial electronic, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment repair services and new and used equipment sales. Its impeccable reputation is a testament to its commitment to quality, and it is thrilled to welcome Plant Drives & Systems into its fold.
“This is an exciting time for Plant Drives & Systems and AES. As one unified team, we will become an even stronger service provider within our industry.” -Nicholas Cooke, CEO, AES, Inc.
“To echo Mr. Cooke, joining these two companies will enable them to service their customers better and become an incredible force in their respective industries. This is what we strive for when representing our clients. Congratulations to all.”– Senior Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
