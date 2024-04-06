Renowned Advocate Lorrinda Gray-Davis to Speak at TRIO's Remember & Rejoice Event
Oklahoma City, OK, April 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO) is thrilled to announce that Lorrinda Gray-Davis, a distinguished advocate for organ donation and transplantation, will be a guest speaker at the upcoming "Remember & Rejoice" ecumenical service. This event, dedicated to honoring organ, eye, and tissue donor families and celebrating transplant recipients, will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the historic St. Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue in New York City.
Lorrinda Gray-Davis is widely recognized for her unwavering commitment to promoting awareness about organ donation and advocating for policies that support transplant recipients and their families. As a transplant recipient herself, Gray-Davis brings a deeply personal perspective to her advocacy work, inspiring others with her resilience, courage, and passion for making a difference in the lives of those affected by organ failure.
"Remember & Rejoice" stands as the single largest gathering of donor families and transplant recipients in the country, providing a sacred space for reflection, remembrance, and rejoicing. Through heartfelt testimonials, musical performances, and moments of unity, attendees will pay tribute to the selfless donors and their families who have forever changed the lives of others through the gift of life.
As a guest speaker, Lorrinda Gray-Davis will share her personal journey of hope, resilience, and gratitude, highlighting the profound impact of organ donation on individuals, families, and communities. Her presence underscores the importance of raising awareness about the critical need for organ donors and supporting initiatives that promote transplantation as a life-saving treatment option.
"Remember & Rejoice" is open to all members of the community who wish to honor the legacy of organ donors, celebrate the resilience of transplant recipients, and support the cause of transplantation. Together, we can unite in solidarity to inspire others to register as organ donors and help save lives.
Contact
Jeff Collins
405-302-8400
trio-oklahoma.org/
