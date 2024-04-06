Renowned Advocate Lorrinda Gray-Davis to Speak at TRIO's Remember & Rejoice Event

As a guest speaker, Lorrinda Gray-Davis will share her personal journey of hope, resilience, and gratitude, highlighting the profound impact of organ donation on individuals, families, and communities. "Remember & Rejoice" stands as the single largest gathering of donor families and transplant recipients in the country, providing a sacred space for reflection, remembrance, and rejoicing.