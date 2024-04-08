NDT Products to Present Innovative NDT Solutions at “44th Annual Atlantic Region Aircraft Maintenance Conference (ARAMC)”
Ontario, Canada, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NDT Products, a leading provider of non-destructive testing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the highly anticipated 44th Annual Atlantic Region Aircraft Maintenance Conference (ARAMC). The event is scheduled to take place from April 17 to 19, 2024, at the prestigious Delta Hotels by Marriott Beauséjour in Moncton, New Brunswick.
As a trusted name and prominent player in the field of non-destructive testing (NDT), NDT Products Ltd. is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions and technologies to many industries such as aviation, oil & gas, automotive, manufacturing, power generation and construction. The ARAMC provides an excellent platform for professionals in the aerospace sector to exchange knowledge, explore industry trends, and discover innovative products & services.
Therefore, NDT Products is excited to be a part of this meaningful event as it is an excellent opportunity to showcase the latest advancements in NDT technology during the conference. Attendees can look forward to learning and exploring NDT Product’s comprehensive portfolio of inspection equipment and technologies, which encompasses ultrasonic testing, eddy current testing, magnetic particle inspection, and dye penetrant testing solutions. With a focus on efficiency, reliability & accuracy, NDT Product’s offerings are designed to meet the stringent quality standards of the aviation industry.
"We are thrilled to participate in the 44th Annual ARAMC and display our cutting-edge solutions to industry professionals & also engage with industry experts, professionals, and enthusiasts," said Noah McKernan, President at NDT Products Limited.
"At NDT Products, we are dedicated to driving innovation, delivering exceptional value to our customers, and pushing the boundaries of NDT technology to enhance safety & performance in the aerospace industry & more. We look forward to showcasing our latest solutions and building meaningful connections at this premier event.”
The 44th Annual ARAMC promises to be a dynamic and enriching event for all participants and industry experts, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration. The ARAMC is widely known for its valuable seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities, which makes it a must-attend event for professionals involved in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. NDT Products is proud to be a part of this esteemed gathering and looks forward to contributing to the advancement of the aerospace maintenance industry.
For more information about NDT Products Limited and its participation in the 44th Annual Atlantic Region Aircraft Maintenance Conference (ARAMC), please visit here.
About NDT Products Limited:
NDT Products is a leading provider of cutting-edge, non-destructive testing solutions committed to delivering innovation, reliability, and excellence for the past 47 years.
From Waygate Technologies to Echo Ultrasonics to Hitachi High-Technologies, NDT Products offers products from the leading manufacturers in the NDT industry.
With a focus on advancing technology and meeting industry challenges, NDT Products continues to be a trusted partner for professionals in the non-destructive testing sector.
For media inquiries, please contact: sales@ndtproducts.ca
Contact
NDT Products Limited
Akshay Jiman
(905) 934-5195
www.ndtproducts.ca/
