During the Blessed Month of Ramadan, the Startup Kitabyana for Personalized Books, Left a Positive Impact and Humanitarian Message
During Ramadan 2024, Kitabyana, a Canadian startup founded by Arab women, collaborated with Islamic Relief Canada, aiding orphans. Their customizable stories gained praise, expanding into the Arab region for swift delivery, promoting Arabic and noble values in children for positive change.
Burlington, Canada, April 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kitabyana, a Canadian company founded by passionate Arab women, ended the 2024 Ramadan season with outstanding achievements, highlighting its commitment to human values and social cooperation.
In collaboration with Islamic Relief Canada, Kitabyana contributed to the "Restoring Hope" program for orphans during Ramadan in order to alleviate the suffering of affected families.
They received wide admiration from audiences for their personalized stories that are diverse and can adapt to both Islamic and Arab cultures, as they recently expanded into the Arab region through partnerships with local companies that have printed and delivered customized story orders to their customers within a very short period of time.
These customized stories were distinguished by attracting attention, evoking emotions, and emphasizing unique memories in the hearts of young and old alike.
The Chief Technical Officer at Kitabyana, Iman Al-Midani, highlighted that the "Personalization Engine" allows the addition of child information and character customization on the go.
The testimonies and reviews of the people who acquired the stories of Kitabyana illustrate their impact in a tangible and profound manner on the consolidation of Islamic values and manifestations during the holy month.
In order to enhance the Arabic language and instill lofty values in children, it continues to support initiatives that promote these goals. It believes that children are capable of making a real change by becoming the heroes of stories. They are supported in their role and in their ability to influence their surroundings.
It is the mission of Kitabyana to build a better world and achieve positive change within our local Arab communities as well as those living in western countries.
“It is our firm belief that these joint efforts will lead to the construction of a better world for all, God willing." - Amal Al-Sadek, Director/ CEO- Kitabyana for personalized books
For more information, please visit their website www.kitabyana.com.
For inquiries and contacts:
info@kitabyana.com
+1 437-365-KTAB (5822)
Kitabyana Inc,. PO Box 80020 Burlington Ontario, Canada
Goldcrest Executive Tower, Office 305, JLT Cluster C, Dubai UAE
