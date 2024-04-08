Introducing Crane Wellness: Elevating Beauty and Wellness with Japanese Secrets and Modern Science
Unlock Japanese secrets with newly launched Crane Wellness. Crane was founded by family-owned Fine USA Trading with a history of creating beauty and wellness supplements since 1974, based in Osaka, Japan. By using ancient, traditional wisdom and combining it with modern science, Crane Wellness promotes holistic wellness so people everywhere can thrive better, longer.
Santa Ana, CA, April 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fine USA Trading, a pioneer in the beauty and wellness industry, is proud to unveil its latest venture, Crane Wellness. Rooted in a family legacy of excellence dating back to 1974, Crane Wellness represents a fusion of cutting-edge science, premium ingredients, and Japanese ancient wisdom and traditions.
Crafted at our state-of-the-art facilities in Osaka, Japan, Crane Wellness embodies a commitment to holistic well-being, harnessing the power of nature and technology to redefine beauty and wellness standards. Our meticulously curated range of products is designed to nourish both body and soul, empowering individuals to embrace their full potential and thrive better, longer.
"We are thrilled to introduce Crane Wellness to the world," said Hiroo Kato, CEO at Fine USA Trading. "With our decades-long expertise and dedication to quality, we aim to inspire a new era of self-care, where beauty radiates from within and longevity and wellness is a way of life. By sharing our ancient Japanese secrets with the world, we hope to encourage holistic habits for longevity and thriving to 100."
At Crane Wellness, they believe in the transformative power of nature's finest ingredients, combined with the latest advancements in scientific research. Each product is thoughtfully formulated to deliver tangible results, whether it's promoting radiant and youthful skin, supporting overall vitality, or enhancing daily life.
By using traditional, time tested ingredients to create uniquely formulated non-gmo, gluten free products. The Nattokinase Blend for blood and heart health, Tone & Glow which is a Coix Seed Extract Powder for beauty-from-within, Pure Oceanic Root Iodine - a kelp fronds extract sourced from regenerative ocean farms off the northern coast of Japan, to name a few. Crane Wellness shows their dedication to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and recyclable packaging, making it a responsible choice for a thriving individual and a thriving planet.
As they embark on this exciting journey, Crane Wellness invites you to join them in embracing a lifestyle that celebrates beauty, wellness, and the harmony between mind, body, and spirit.
For more information about Crane Wellness and their range of products, please visit https://cranewellness.co or contact christiana@cranewellness.co.
About Fine USA Trading:
Fine USA Trading is a leading nutritional supplement company based in California, specializing in beauty and wellness products with our parent office in Japan since 1974. Committed to excellence, we blend science, research, and quality ingredients to create premium formulations that enhance the lives of our customers.
Media Contact:
Christiana Valenzuela
Marketing Director
Crane Wellness / Fine USA Trading
christiana@fineusatrading.com
888-388-8785
Crafted at our state-of-the-art facilities in Osaka, Japan, Crane Wellness embodies a commitment to holistic well-being, harnessing the power of nature and technology to redefine beauty and wellness standards. Our meticulously curated range of products is designed to nourish both body and soul, empowering individuals to embrace their full potential and thrive better, longer.
"We are thrilled to introduce Crane Wellness to the world," said Hiroo Kato, CEO at Fine USA Trading. "With our decades-long expertise and dedication to quality, we aim to inspire a new era of self-care, where beauty radiates from within and longevity and wellness is a way of life. By sharing our ancient Japanese secrets with the world, we hope to encourage holistic habits for longevity and thriving to 100."
At Crane Wellness, they believe in the transformative power of nature's finest ingredients, combined with the latest advancements in scientific research. Each product is thoughtfully formulated to deliver tangible results, whether it's promoting radiant and youthful skin, supporting overall vitality, or enhancing daily life.
By using traditional, time tested ingredients to create uniquely formulated non-gmo, gluten free products. The Nattokinase Blend for blood and heart health, Tone & Glow which is a Coix Seed Extract Powder for beauty-from-within, Pure Oceanic Root Iodine - a kelp fronds extract sourced from regenerative ocean farms off the northern coast of Japan, to name a few. Crane Wellness shows their dedication to sustainability, ethical sourcing, and recyclable packaging, making it a responsible choice for a thriving individual and a thriving planet.
As they embark on this exciting journey, Crane Wellness invites you to join them in embracing a lifestyle that celebrates beauty, wellness, and the harmony between mind, body, and spirit.
For more information about Crane Wellness and their range of products, please visit https://cranewellness.co or contact christiana@cranewellness.co.
About Fine USA Trading:
Fine USA Trading is a leading nutritional supplement company based in California, specializing in beauty and wellness products with our parent office in Japan since 1974. Committed to excellence, we blend science, research, and quality ingredients to create premium formulations that enhance the lives of our customers.
Media Contact:
Christiana Valenzuela
Marketing Director
Crane Wellness / Fine USA Trading
christiana@fineusatrading.com
888-388-8785
Contact
Crane WellnessContact
Christiana Valenzuela
888-388-8785
https://cranewellness.co
hiroo@cranewellness.co
Christiana Valenzuela
888-388-8785
https://cranewellness.co
hiroo@cranewellness.co
Categories