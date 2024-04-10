Renewable Green Hydrogen Production Technology Success by Thomas Institute for Technology Research
8 year Study by Thomas Institute for Technology Research invention technology for extraction of hydrogen from seawater in Proof of Concept Prototype having hundreds of potential applications.
Pocomoke City, MD, April 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Present hydrogen technology requires trained specialist, catalyst, electrolysis, hydrocarbon feed stock, chemicals, metals, steam, desalination, fresh water, permanent production location, production of toxic waste materials, large energy inputs, and does very little to benefit the environment.
Seawater is a free feed stock material unregulated, taxed or controlled by any State or Country. Ongoing R&D experiments and data collection will allow fine tuning of the prototype for highest quality renewable green energy method for production of hydrogen gas from seawater.
The expectation of making basic discoveries that can solve oceans chemistry problems while improving conditions of all aquatic life environments and protecting the environment will be one of the major goals.
Prototype specification:
A 190 day continuous operation was reached in 2023 using a small PEM fuel cell without failure or disruption of the prototype equipment with continuous production of hydrogen. In the following month's a kilowatt fuel cell will be tested with further higher power fuels cells tested as they come on the market. As ICE (internal combustion engine) engines become available new testing requirements will be developed.
Water feed stock is re-supplied by automatic sensor using 2 gallon holding tank. It is possible to couple technology to solar and wind source to supply the 345 watts to run system.
Total cost to build prototype is $ 649 to continuously producing 24 x 7 40 liters of hydrogen gas every 60 seconds at 2 Bar = 29 psi. The alpha prototype is currently mounted on a 6 ft. folding table that is portable.
TITR is hopeful an Alpha production model will be introduced for sale in 2024 according to management.
Contact
Thomas Institute for Technology Research
Michael Thomas
410-422-4209
http://thomasinstitute.weebly.com/
