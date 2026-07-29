Alternative Energy News
Catch the latest news regarding renewable, alternative energy sources, including biofuels, hydroelectric, nuclear, solar, geothermal and wind energy. Learn about alternative energy companies, global trends, economic benefits and cutting-edge research.
Utiliforce Recognized as a Top 100 Solar Contractor in the United States
Ranks #77 Nationally on Solar Power World's Prestigious 2026 Top Solar Contractors List - July 29, 2026 - Utiliforce
Unirac to Acquire Solar Racking Business of Terrasmart, Expanding Product Offering to Full Suite of Commercial & Industrial and Distributed Generation Products
Acquisition extends Unirac's leading residential and commercial flat roof product portfolio to include a full suite of commercial & industrial as well as distributed generation-focused products and strengthens Unirac’s engineering, supply chain, and product development team. - July 16, 2026 - Unirac
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
"Buy American" Solar: Prices Jump 61%, Supply Hits Record Low, Demand Collapses
Q1 2026 A1 Solar Index: U.S. solar panel prices surged 61% to $0.560/watt as domestic supply hit record lows. Trade tariffs eliminated Chinese, Southeast Asian, and Indian imports, but U.S. manufacturing hasn't scaled to fill the gap. Inventory sits at just 42% of last year's peak, buyers paid above asking price in 6 of 8 regions, and raw material costs keep climbing — just as peak installation season begins. - June 24, 2026 - A1 SolarStore
MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation. - June 04, 2026 - SkiesFifty
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
New Logic Highlights Role of Biogas in Reducing South Korea’s LNG Dependence
New Logic Research says locally produced biogas can help South Korea reduce its heavy reliance on imported LNG amid growing geopolitical and supply chain risks. The company highlighted biogas as a renewable, strategic energy source and pointed to its ongoing partnership with Korea’s Tium Eco & Energy, including a new government-backed biogas project using New Logic’s VSEP wastewater treatment technology. - May 14, 2026 - New Logic Research
Construction Begins on Automated Parking Facility, Marking the Second Phase of City Gateway Development by First Floor and SfL+a Architects
Project builds on momentum established by the completed Mira Raleigh development. - May 14, 2026 - SfL+a Architects
ARC Clean Technology Commends DOE Effort to Expand Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling
ARC Clean Technology, Inc. (ARC) today commended the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for its continued leadership in advancing used nuclear fuel recycling through new public-private partnerships, reflecting growing momentum in the United States toward a more sustainable nuclear energy future. The... - April 28, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
ARC Reaffirms Commitment to NRC Part 53 Licensing Framework Following Final Rule Issuance
ARC Clean Technology (“ARC”) reaffirms its intent to pursue licensing under the newly finalized Part 53 framework issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), underscoring its early leadership in adopting the next-generation regulatory pathway for advanced reactors. ARC was... - April 14, 2026 - ARC Clean Technology, Inc.
A1 Data Center Transforms Former Glass Factory Into Power-Driven Innovation Campus in Millville, New Jersey
A1 Data Center to Transform Abandoned Glass Factory into 1-Gigawatt Green Energy Campus in Millville, New Jersey—Creating High-Wage Jobs, Lowering Energy Costs, and Revitalizing an Underserved Community A1 Data Center today announced plans to develop a transformational 1-gigawatt,... - April 11, 2026 - A1 Data Center
Sustainable Innovation Council Signs MoU with Roma Tre University to Expand Global Climate Innovation Collaboration
The Sustainable Innovation Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with Roma Tre University to collaborate on sustainability, research, and innovation initiatives. The agreement establishes a framework for academic exchange, joint programs, and connections to global ecosystems, including Silicon Valley. The partnership aims to strengthen pathways for scaling climate and sustainability technologies by linking research, capital, and international networks. - April 09, 2026 - Sustainable Innovation Council
Woman-Owned Green Earth Roofing Solutions to Help Businesses Across Connecticut Preserve Eligibility for Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits
Green Earth Roofing Solutions, a woman-owned commercial solar solutions provider, continues to offer full-service Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) capabilities as part of its comprehensive menu—alongside roofing and electrical services—to help businesses across... - April 04, 2026 - Green Earth Roofing Solutions LLC
ChargeSmart EV Activates 10 Level 2 Charging Ports at La Quinta Lackawanna
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new charging station at La Quinta Lackawanna, 2500 Hamburg Turnpike, Lackawanna, NY 14218. The station adds 10 Level 2 ports to ChargeSmart EV's growing network. Guests and local drivers can locate the station, check port availability, and start a session through the... - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV Deploys 14-Port Charging Site at Miami Lakes Chevrolet
ChargeSmart EV has completed a 14-port charging deployment at Miami Lakes Chevrolet — six 180kW DC fast chargers and eight Level 2 ports — purpose-built to support the dealership's daily EV operations including inventory charging, service turnaround, and customer vehicle support. - March 27, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
ChargeSmart EV Opens New EV Charging Station in Amherst, NY
ChargeSmart EV today announced the opening of a new electric vehicle charging station at the Buffalo Marriott Niagara in Amherst, NY. The new station expands ChargeSmart EV’s Network, giving EV drivers in Amherst a reliable, convenient place to charge. The station offers 26 charging ports — 18 Level 2 (J1772) and 8 DC fast chargers capable of up to 240kW (CCS/CHAdeMO). - March 06, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training
Keep Sierra Green Launches No-Cost EV Technician Training Cohorts for Individuals and Employers Across the Sierra Foothills The Keep Sierra Green Program, presented by the Cal Asian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Calaveras Chamber of Commerce, is now enrolling participants for... - February 04, 2026 - Keep Sierra Green
ChargeSmart EV Opens New DC Fast Charging Site at Bill Gray’s in Greece with Free Charging on January 15
ChargeSmart EV is opening a new DC fast charging site at Bill Gray’s in Greece, NY, with free charging on January 15 from 12–4 PM. Located just off the freeway, the site offers up to 320 kW speeds and 8 plugs (4 CCS, 4 NACS). New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney will attend the event. - January 08, 2026 - ChargeSmart EV
DXB Market Launches Professional Solar Installation Services in Dubai
DXB Market has launched professional solar installation services in Dubai, offering customized residential and commercial solar solutions. The service includes site assessment, system design, installation, and maintenance, helping customers reduce energy costs while supporting Dubai’s clean and sustainable energy goals. - December 20, 2025 - DXB Market
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
Marilyn Funderburk, Influential D.C. Civic Leader and Ex-Carter White House Aide, Dead at 89
Marilyn Bush Funderburk, former Carter White House Assistant Social Secretary and longtime Washington civic leader, died Nov. 25 at Casey House Hospice in Rockville, Md. She was 89. She co-produced Climate Conversations with H2OandPowerGroup.com, founded by her son. Survivors include her son William, daughters Christina and Julie, her sister Judith, grandchildren, and extended family. - November 28, 2025 - H2OandPowerGroup.com
Hightower EV Solutions Announces Ken Cartwright as New President & Chief Operating Officer
Hightower EV Solutions, a national leader in turnkey EV charging infrastructure, proudly announces the appointment of Ken Cartwright as its new President & Chief Operating Officer (COO). A founding member of Hightower EV Solutions, Cartwright has been instrumental in shaping the organization... - November 24, 2025 - Hightowers Petroleum Co.
New Solar Savings Opportunity Opens for North Bay Homeowners - SolarCraft Launches Prepaid Solar Program Offering Savings on Solar & Battery Systems
SolarCraft, the North Bay’s leading solar energy, battery storage and HVAC provider, has unveiled a new Prepaid Power Purchase Agreement, giving homeowners in Marin, Sonoma, and Napa counties an innovative way to lock in 20% solar savings—even after the federal solar tax credit expires in 2025. - November 21, 2025 - SolarCraft
True Solar Announces Expansion Into Illinois Following Strong Customer Referral Growth
True Solar is expanding into Illinois following strong referral growth from Iowa customers. The company will now offer full residential and commercial solar services in Illinois, emphasizing transparent consultations, high quality installation standards, and long term support. - November 20, 2025 - True Solar
A Smarter Grid: Inside OneCircle Energy’s Made-in-America Push to Power the AI Age
Modular clean energy systems by OneCircle Energy merge groundbreaking engineering and AI automation, creating intelligent power systems to meet surging demand. - November 16, 2025 - OneCircle Energy
Omni shell Limited’s Next-Generation Solid-State Batteries Expected to Enter Small-Scale Production by 2027 (omnicore V1)
Omni Shell Limited will begin small-scale solid-state battery production in 2027, bridging research and industrial application. The new cells deliver up to 40% higher energy density, faster charging (80–90% in 10–20 min), improved safety with easier recycling. Prototypes achieving 500 Wh/kg enable ranges over 1,200 km. Over 1,000 experts are refining production and cost structures, positioning solid-state technology as a safer, faster, and more sustainable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. - November 16, 2025 - Omni Shell Limited
Omni Shell Ltd. in Advanced Negotiations with Automakers, Parking Operators, and Delivery Services on Wireless EV Charging
Omni Shell Ltd. is in advanced talks with global automakers, parking operators, and logistics firms to deploy its Omni Wave Series Array 3 wireless EV charging system. The AI-optimized, cable-free technology enables automatic charging with near-zero energy loss. Partnerships aim to set unified standards and expand adoption across fleets and consumers, positioning Omni Shell as a leader in efficient, scalable, and cost-effective e-mobility infrastructure. - November 16, 2025 - Omni Shell Limited
ChargeSmart EV® Opens New DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury
ChargeSmart EV® announces the opening of a new DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury. The site features four DC fast chargers with eight plugs delivering up to 320 kW. A ribbon cutting will be held on November 13 at 2 PM, with free charging for two hours. - November 08, 2025 - ChargeSmart EV
SolarCraft Repeats as Bay Area’s Best Solar Company - San Francisco Chronicle Readers Once Again Choose SolarCraft as the North Bay’s Best in Solar Energy
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy and clean technology provider based in the North Bay, is proud to announce it has been named “Best Solar Installer in the Bay Area” by readers of the San Francisco Chronicle. The annual Best of the Bay Area Awards celebrate outstanding local businesses delivering exceptional service and value across the region. - October 28, 2025 - SolarCraft
Bluewater Reports Growth with Major Milestones in Battery and Solar Equipment Lifecycle Management
Bluewater achieved record growth, decommissioning 25 MW of battery storage (175 MW total), recycling 1M lbs. of batteries (6M lbs. total), repurposing 380 MWh of batteries (1.8 GWh total), and remarketing 200 MW of solar panels (250 MW total) in the past year, driven by strong demand in the second-life equipment market. - October 22, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Ilumen Solar Launches Ilumen Consulting to Support Illinois Shines Stranded Customer Program
Ilumen Solar recently launched ilumen Consulting, LLC as a sister company to support Illinois Shines “Approved Vendor” services to support “Stranded Customers” in the Greater Chicagoland Area. Ilumen Consulting is a certified Stranded Customer Approved Vendor with Illinois... - October 21, 2025 - ilumen, LLC
AIMS Power Welcomes Industry Veteran Robert "Smokey" White as Senior Executive
AIMS Power proudly announces the appointment of Robert “Smokey” White to its executive leadership team. White joined the company in May as Vice President of Sales and, following a successful integration period, now officially steps into a senior executive role. “Smokey’s track record speaks for itself,” said Bruce de Jong, Founder of AIMS Power. “He’s not just a seasoned executive, he’s a builder, a connector, and a strategist who understands the heartbeat of this industry." - October 09, 2025 - AIMS Power, Inc.
Loud Matter Studios & Ellysium Racing Team on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a Multi-Episode EV Docuseries Starring 19-Year-Old Driver Ellis Spiezia
Loud Matter Studios and Ellysium Racing are teaming up on Renegade: Racing to the Future, a multi-episode motorsport docuseries debuting in 2026. The show follows 19-year-old driver Ellis Spiezia on his electric/gas-racing tour, blending high-octane race action with his personal journey and the cutting-edge technology reshaping motorsport. Directed and executive-produced by Josh Oliver, production begins later this year with brand partnerships in the works. - September 30, 2025 - Loud Matter Studios
Trimark Announces True:SCADA™ to Optimize Utility-Scale PV+BESS Resources
Trimark Associates, Inc. has announced True:SCADA™, a reimagined control solution, engineered specifically for utility-scale photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage (BESS) resources. - September 09, 2025 - Trimark Associates, Inc.
Will Energy Bills Become the New Eggs? The Just Power Podcast Shines a Spotlight on Energy Affordability and Equity.
Nearly half of U.S. families struggled to pay energy bills last year. The Just Power Podcast, hosted by Carolyn Parrs, tackles this hidden crisis by exploring how to ensure clean, affordable, and equitable energy for all. Featuring voices from policymakers, Tribal leaders, and community champions, the show asks: Will clean energy be a privilege for some—or a right for all? - August 17, 2025 - Mind Over Markets
ODRAH (aka Oildash) Partners with State Farm® Agency to Offer Insurance Services In-App
ODRAH, formerly Oildash, has partnered with a licensed State Farm® agency to bring insurance services directly to its platform. The collaboration launches ODRAH’s new insurance checkout feature for towing and autobody services, streamlining claims and reducing out-of-pocket costs. This expansion strengthens ODRAH’s Super App growth in NY and NJ while maintaining its core focus on home heating oil and HVAC. - August 12, 2025 - OilDash Inc.
California’s Oldest Solar Company Celebrates 50 Years of Clean Energy Leadership
For better or for worse, the enegy crisis of 1973 was pivital in spurring interest in solar energy, creating a brand new industry and launching new companies and innovation. Solarponics is one of those companies. Founded in 1975, Solarponcis is now California’s oldest, continuously operating solar energy company, celebrating its 50th anniversary this month. - August 05, 2025 - Solarponics
Global Leaders in Solar Energy Infrastructure and Noise Protection Join Forces
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Alliance to Accelerate Sustainable and Clean Infrastructure Solutions. - August 02, 2025 - Ko-Solar
Voted Best in Marin: SolarCraft Leads the Way in Solar
SolarCraft, a leading solar energy solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Solar Installer in Marin County" by the readers of Marin Magazine. The annual Marin Magazine Reader's Choice Awards celebrate businesses that excel in delivering exceptional services and products to the local community. - July 31, 2025 - SolarCraft
Avalon Energy Group and Sulzer Form Strategic Alliance and Partnership to Advance Global Production of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
Avalon selects BioFlux™ technology for its 100 KTA Sustainable Aviation Fuel project in Uruguayand secures global right to deploy BioFlux technology in SAF plants across Latin America, India, South Africa, Kenya, Eswatini, and the United States. Sulzer licenses BioFlux technology globally under an exclusive cooperation agreement with Duke Technologies LLC. - July 09, 2025 - Avalon Energy Group LLC
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Eddy Corp And the Cameron Group Announce Strategic Agreement
Eddy Corp (www.eddycorp.us), an innovator in intelligent microgrid and energy optimization systems, has entered into a strategic agreement with The Cameron Group, Inc. (thecamerongroupinc.com), a leader in small modular nuclear reactor design and advanced energy infrastructure solutions. This collaboration enables both companies to promote each other’s technologies and jointly deliver next-generation energy solutions. - June 08, 2025 - Eddy Corp
Armada and DeepIQ Announce Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Industrial Intelligence at the Edge
Armada, a pioneer in full-stack edge computing platform, and DeepIQ, a leader in industrial DataOps software, today announced a strategic partnership to bring real-time, asset-aware intelligence to the edge. This collaboration empowers industrial operators across sectors such as mining, oil and... - June 03, 2025 - DeepIQ
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Tools for Performance - the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. - May 07, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
Community Boating Center Powers Forward with Solar Energy, Thanks to PSE Grant
The Community Boating Center is going solar with support from a Puget Sound Energy grant. Designed by Ecotech Solar, the system will cut utility costs by $125,000 over 30 years, supporting inclusive programs and youth internships. This aligns with CBC’s vision to run fully on solar power, including a new electric safety boat and plans for another. - May 07, 2025 - Ecotech Solar
Fura Ships Over 350 MW of Solar Modules in Q1 2025, Accelerating U.S. Clean Energy Transition
Fura, a leading digital freight brokerage specializing in renewable energy logistics, announced today that it successfully shipped over 350 megawatts (MW) of solar modules across the United States during the first quarter of 2025. This milestone underscores Fura’s pivotal role in supporting... - May 06, 2025 - Fura
Resource Royalty Announces the Launch of Resource Royalty 24, LLC
Resource Royalty LLC, a private energy investment company and oil and gas sponsor headquartered in Dallas, announced the launch of their new direct-title (1031 exchange eligible) mineral rights offering—Resource Royalty 24, LLC. The Resource Royalty 24 offering consists of 12 curated mineral... - April 17, 2025 - Resource Royalty LLC