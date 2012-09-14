PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greenshine New Energy Improves Santa Clarita's Lot Safety with Solar Santa Clarita Elementary School (Saugus District) had a problem on their hands of a poorly lit side parking lot. School officials were concerned about attracting unwanted activity and people, and so they needed a lighting system that was quick and easy to install that remained within a budget. The pavement... - December 20, 2019 - Greenshine

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come. - December 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation Cogar International Energy Corporation is a Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Green Energy Company which has successfully created the world’s most advanced green energy technology known as the Air-Powered Electric Grid (APEG) Generator. - December 06, 2019 - Cogar International Energy Corporation

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

Mavericks Renewable Energy and San Benito Hemp Campus Team Up to Create the First Carbon Negative Microgrid San Benito Hemp Campus has over 300,000 square feet of seed production, secure storage, curing, processing and hemp facility in San Benito County, California. Opening in 2020, San Benito Hemp Campus will be the largest vertically integrated hemp processing facility in the United States. San Benito Hemp... - November 22, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

Lanner and Corlina Team Up at IoT Tech Expo to Demo How to Implement Industrial IoT in a Brownfield Manufacturing Facility Aiming to enable small and medium sized manufacturers to leverage Industrial IoT benefits without having to rip and replace their legacy operational technology, Lanner and Corlina look forward to building wide ranging solutions for SI’s and end users alike to implement IIoT in their facilities using a pre-validated ecosystem of sensors, industrial analytics software and x86 IoT gateways. - November 12, 2019 - Lanner America

Greenshine New Energy Meets the City of Tooele’s Requests of Robust Lighting Without Damaging Beautification Efforts The city increased their residential neighborhood safety while pleasing residents through solar lighting. - November 06, 2019 - Greenshine

Solar FlexRack Sponsors MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Raises More Than $20 Million in Series C Financing Wildcat Discovery Technologies, a technology company that uses proprietary high throughput methods to rapidly develop new battery materials, announced today that it has raised more than $20 million to support its growing battery research and technology operations. The financing was led by Flint Hills... - October 15, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy, Microgrid Financing and Turn Key Grow Solutions for CEA Cannabis and Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement delivers reliable, resilient renewable energy at a affordable rate. The PPA finance mechanism allows operators to lower their energy costs without spending large amounts of capital. This finance mechanism also allows Tax Equity investors a way to invest into the Cannabis industry with minimized risk. - October 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Solar FlexRack Closes Over a Half Gigawatt of Business in 2019 Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Awarded DOE Grant to Develop Improved Materials for Solid State Batteries Wildcat Discovery Technologies has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as a recipient of a $1,223,833 grant for the discovery of materials for an all-solid battery. - September 10, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Solar FlexRack to Exhibit at Solar Power International 2019 Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it would be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI) in booth #425. The show is the largest solar show in North America and is being held at the Salt... - September 06, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Merrimak Capital Company; Novato Business Leader Goes Solar, Lowers Operating Costs & Carbon Footprint Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 52.2 kW DC solar system at Merrimak Capital Company LLC in Novato, CA. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy, reduce their carbon footprint and lower their operating costs by over $1,400 every month. - September 04, 2019 - SolarCraft

Mavericks Provides Reliable, Renewable Energy & Microgrid Financing for the Cannabis & Hemp Industry Mavericks Renewable Energy, Inc. has secured financing to provide reliable, renewable energy including microgrids for the emerging cannabis and hemp industry. This will allow growers to realize higher yields at lower costs. Cannabis, hemp and Controlled Environment Agriculture is the nation's fastest... - September 01, 2019 - Mavericks Renewable Energy

SolarCraft Appoints New Chief Executive Officer - The North Bay’s Leading Clean Energy Provider Strengthens Leadership Team Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, the North Bay’s largest and most enduring solar and clean energy provider, announced today the appointment of Galen Torneby as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Torneby has deep expertise in the solar industry and brings decades of experience in the broader energy and construction fields to his new role, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SolarCraft. - August 26, 2019 - SolarCraft

C2 Energy Capital Owns and Operates the Largest Community Solar Project in Southeast Massachusetts – Part of Middleborough Electric’s Community Shared C2 Energy Capital owns and operates the largest community solar project in southeastern Massachusetts. - August 24, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Greenshine New Energy Saves Fortuna's Beautification Efforts While Providing a Robust New Lighting Solution A New Solar Lighting System Has Improved the City in Amazing Ways - August 15, 2019 - Greenshine

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Christ the King School - Another East Bay Church Goes Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 148.5 kW DC solar system at Christ the King Catholic School in Pleasant Hill, CA. The system is designed to provide over 66.57% of their school’s annual electrical needs for the facilities. The solar panels were installed as a way to save energy and protect the environment, reducing their operating costs by thousands every month and lower their carbon footprint. - August 09, 2019 - SolarCraft

MOU Signing - Joint Venture FinTeix and ENIND Form a New Partnership FinTeix Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of an MOU and the formation of a Joint Venture with ENIND Energia Ltda in Brazil. This partnership will assist in advancing the Brazilian government’s strong interest in promoting the application of Solar Energy, to the benefit of general consumers... - August 04, 2019 - FinTeix Pte

C2 Energy Capital Scales Up Solar Sheep Program and Drives Down O&M Costs Pilot Project’s Success in Jacksonville, Florida Clears the Path for Vegetation Management by Sheep. - August 01, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

A Strategic Alliance Between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies Set to Revolutionize Electro-Mobility in Europe In the very near future, Slovakia should see the construction of a 100MWh battery production line, the costs of which are estimated at EUR100m. This initiative comes as the result of a strategic alliance agreement signed today between InoBat and Wildcat Discovery Technologies. For the first time, Wildcat’s renowned R&D platform enhanced with AI capabilities will be brought to Europe and combined in a unique full-scale production line. - July 29, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Gantner Environment Provides Monitoring and Control for 130MW Solar Project in Belarus www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW. The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the Mogilev... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

The City of Berkeley Reaches Out a Hand for the Homeless with Some Help from Greenshine New Energy Greenshine New Energy has yet again demonstrated excellence in the solar LED lighting market with their latest project that brings a little more than light to an impoverished area of Berkeley, CA. The city faces a significant homeless population and decided to improve city grounds for the homeless by... - July 27, 2019 - Greenshine

Solar FlexRack Signs Supply Contract with Swinerton for 26.4 MWAC Solar Project Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has completed a contract to supply a 26.4 MWAC solar power generation plant for Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE). SRE will serve as the project’s engineering,... - July 25, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

WiSolar Set to Roll Out Their Prepaid Decentralized Solar Electricity Solution Across Africa Leading provider of innovative clean energy solutions, WiSolar, announces the launch of their Solar-as-a-Service product in Nigeria and South Africa. - July 25, 2019 - WiSolar

Energy New England to Use eTRACK+ for Administering Mass MLP Solar Rebate Program ANB Systems Deploys eTRACK+ for Energy New England - July 24, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Joseph Peebles Does It Again Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group

Blockchain Start-up RENBDO Ready to Launch Pre-ICO Eco Smart Energies Ltd ( www.renbdo.io ) is pleased to reveal that the company is now ready to start the pre-ICO campaign for their upcoming project RENDBO or Renewable Energy Network Based on Decentralized Organization. The goal of this campaign is to secure funds for the installation of as many as... - July 17, 2019 - Eco Smart Energies Ltd.

T-REX Trend Report: Fintech’s Ripple Effect on the Renewable Energy Market - Access a Complimentary Copy of the Full Report Written for members of the investment community focused on energy efficient asset classes, this issue of the T-REX Trend Report uses Connecticut Green Bank’s landmark SHREC ABS deal to showcase how smart technology drives market transformation. - July 16, 2019 - T-REX

GeoGenCo's Zero Water Geothermal Technology Helps Imperial Irrigation District Achieve Green Energy Goals GeoGenCo, LLC has completed their semi-final designs for their next generation True Geothermal 20-megawatt (MW) power plant in Imperial Valley, CA. GeoGenCo has a 15 MW Power Purchase Agreement with Imperial Irrigation District (IID) and expects to be providing power by June of 2020. Jim McIntosh (Mac),... - July 14, 2019 - GeoGenCo, LLC

Wildcat Discovery Technologies Receives Second Patent for Silicon Anode Electrolytes Wildcat’s successful US Department of Energy project yields a second patent for electrolytes that outperform fluoroethylene carbonate-based solutions on silicon anodes. - June 25, 2019 - Wildcat Discovery Technologies

Greenshine New Energy Lights the Path to a New Resort Opening The Hyatt Miraval Resort Overcame Difficult Challenges with a Unique Solution from Greenshine - June 23, 2019 - Greenshine

Greenshine New Energy Brings New Solar Light and Life to Phillips Landing A brand-new solar LED lighting system worked perfectly for the nature point in Laurel, Delaware. - June 09, 2019 - Greenshine

Terragon Wins Contract for New Seabourn Ship Being Built at Mariotti Shipyard Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. was awarded a contract to build and install one of its patented products, the Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGSTM) on a new ultra-luxury, Seabourn expeditionary cruise ship. Under this contract, awarded by Wartsila, Terragon will assist the shipowner to run... - June 06, 2019 - Terragon

C2 Energy Capital Completes Largest Solar Project Installed on a Landfill in Tennessee C2 Energy Capital, LLC, a rapidly growing investor in renewable energy and storage assets, announced today the completion of the largest solar project installed on a landfill in Tennessee. C2 Energy Capital provided financing and support services for the development and construction of the 2.7 MW solar... - May 30, 2019 - C2 Energy Capital, LLC

Greenshine New Energy Completely Overhauls Santa Monica Airport's Archaic Lighting Setup Santa Monica Airport had an archaic, malfunctioning lighting system that wasn't properly lighting their grounds for commuters. Greenshine stepped in and replaced their lighting with a new solar LED system that saved the airport money and sufficiently lit their grounds for safe commuting. - May 25, 2019 - Greenshine

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power Systems at Holy Spirit Church & School - East Bay Church & School Go Solar with Diocese of Oakland Solar Program Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 68.6 kW DC solar system at Holy Spirit Church and an 89.6 kW DC solar system on the adjoining Holy Spirit School in Fremont, CA. - May 24, 2019 - SolarCraft

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies