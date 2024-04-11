EMKA at the Commercial Vehicle Show, April 2024
Coventry, United Kingdom, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- EMKA (UK) Ltd are delighted to be at the Commercial Vehicle Show this year – to be held at the NEC on April 23 to 25 where they will be showing their program of innovative locking, sealing and hinging products on stand no. 5E85. Amongst all the latest vehicles, trailers, equipment, and technology their sales team will be delighted to work face-to-face with visitors on their new project requirements, or to rework existing installations with decision-makers, directors, senior managers, engineers, and commercial vehicle operators.
A good example is the new EMKA IP65 series of folding T-handle door locks - which are extremely robust and dedicated for use on heavy or oversized doors or flaps with a thickness of up to 4 mm and ideal for many commercial or specialist vehicles such as coaches, caravans or horseboxes. The design allows for two or even three locking combinations for extra security.
These new robust dish handles are available in two different materials. In the first material variant, the dish and the handle are made of zinc die. Both components can be supplied chrome-plated or powder-coated – or in combination – depending on the customer’s requirements. The second variant comprises a stainless-steel dish combined with zinc die or stainless-steel T-handles. The designs focus equally on user-friendliness, stability, and safety.
Electronic locking solutions are also presented for these specialist sectors. The requirement here is that closure and locking systems should not be visible externally since aesthetic interruptions in the form of handles or surface-mounted hinges are undesirable – and being hidden, they are less vulnerable and more secure.
