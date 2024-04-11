Local White Plains Business Raises Community Awareness on Domestic Violence
Raymour and Flannigan of White Plains hosts Zumba event in its showroom to raise awareness about domestic violence.
White Plains, NY, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Raymour and Flannigan, of White Plains opens their showroom for Hope’s Door
The Raymour and Flannigan showroom, on Maple Ave in White Plains, will open its doors on Saturday, April 13 for a community event to raise awareness around domestic violence. The management is hosting the event featuring “Zumba with Leslie” at 3:30PM.
Peter Waxman, Store Leader for Raymour and Flannigan, created the event along with store management. “Raymour & Flanigan Furniture|Mattresses always seeks to enrich the community we are a member of,” said Mr. Waxman. “We inspire the beauty of homes, apartments and businesses through inspiring our customers in their pursuit of happiness.”
Leslie, a professional fitness instructor, will be leading the Zumba class and selected Hope’s Door as the beneficiary nonprofit. Reserve a spot by calling 914-269-9900.
About Hope’s Door
Hope’s Door, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, seeks to end domestic violence and to empower survivors to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. We support survivors and help them have hope - hope that they can find safety, hope that their seen and unseen wounds will heal, and hope that they can forge a better life for themselves and their children. Our primary services include a 24/7 bilingual hotline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, support groups, multi-cultural services, children’s services, an economic empowerment program, community education, and a county-wide prevention program for middle and high school youth. For more information on Hope’s Door or domestic violence, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. If you are living with abuse, call the Hope’s Door hotline at (888) 438-8700. You are not alone.
Home: It’s where you should feel safe and protected.
Hope’s Door: It’s who you call if you’re not.
The Raymour and Flannigan showroom, on Maple Ave in White Plains, will open its doors on Saturday, April 13 for a community event to raise awareness around domestic violence. The management is hosting the event featuring “Zumba with Leslie” at 3:30PM.
Peter Waxman, Store Leader for Raymour and Flannigan, created the event along with store management. “Raymour & Flanigan Furniture|Mattresses always seeks to enrich the community we are a member of,” said Mr. Waxman. “We inspire the beauty of homes, apartments and businesses through inspiring our customers in their pursuit of happiness.”
Leslie, a professional fitness instructor, will be leading the Zumba class and selected Hope’s Door as the beneficiary nonprofit. Reserve a spot by calling 914-269-9900.
About Hope’s Door
Hope’s Door, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity, seeks to end domestic violence and to empower survivors to achieve safety, independence, and healing from the trauma of abuse. We support survivors and help them have hope - hope that they can find safety, hope that their seen and unseen wounds will heal, and hope that they can forge a better life for themselves and their children. Our primary services include a 24/7 bilingual hotline, emergency shelter, legal advocacy, counseling, support groups, multi-cultural services, children’s services, an economic empowerment program, community education, and a county-wide prevention program for middle and high school youth. For more information on Hope’s Door or domestic violence, go to www.HopesDoorNY.org or call our offices at 914-747-0828. If you are living with abuse, call the Hope’s Door hotline at (888) 438-8700. You are not alone.
Home: It’s where you should feel safe and protected.
Hope’s Door: It’s who you call if you’re not.
Contact
Hope's DoorContact
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
Patti D'Agostino
914-747-0828
www.hopesdoorny.org
Categories