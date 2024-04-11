Craig Goddy Joins Henderson Franklin Business Litigation Team
Naples, FL, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The full-service law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is thrilled to announce the addition of Craig Goddy to its Business Litigation team. A seasoned litigator with more than two decades of experience, Goddy will be based out of the Naples office.
With a distinguished career in commercial and business litigation, Goddy brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success in handling complex legal matters. His experience spans a broad array of practice areas, including general commercial litigation, real estate, creditors' rights in bankruptcy, banking, and insurance defense. Goddy's approach to litigation and his dedication to his clients are the hallmarks of his practice.
Before his move to Henderson Franklin, Goddy practiced at his own firm in Naples. Prior to establishing his own practice, he worked at major law firms, focusing on commercial litigation, banking litigation, and insurance defense. Goddy has represented a diverse range of clients from community and regional lenders in banking litigation to national banks and private real estate investment companies in both federal and state court litigation. His experience also includes significant involvement in real estate litigation, serving as outside counsel to large property management companies, as well as representing major corporations and small businesses in various litigation matters.
Upon joining Henderson Franklin, Goddy expressed his enthusiasm, stating,
“Joining Henderson Franklin in its centennial year is an honor and a privilege. The firm’s longstanding commitment to its clients and community service resonates with my professional values and aspirations. I am excited to contribute to the firm’s success and to serve our clients with the highest standards of advocacy and integrity.”
Carlos Kelly, Chair of the Business Litigation Department at Henderson Franklin, commented on Goddy’s arrival, “We are delighted to welcome Craig to our team. His extensive experience and depth of knowledge in business litigation will be invaluable to our department and to our clients. Craig embodies the qualities of a Henderson Franklin attorney, and we look forward to the contributions he will make to our firm and the Naples community.”
Goddy is admitted to practice in multiple jurisdictions, including Florida and Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Kent State University, where he graduated cum laude, and the University of Dayton School of Law. He may be reached at craig.goddy@henlaw.com.
Marking a century of service, Henderson Franklin has been an integral part of shaping Southwest Florida's landscape. With a team of over 50 dedicated attorneys, the firm has been a cornerstone in providing a comprehensive array of legal services. From business and tax planning to estate planning, family law, civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law, Henderson Franklin has continually evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clients. With offices strategically placed in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, and Naples, the firm remains deeply connected to the region, carrying a legacy that goes beyond the courtroom. For more information on Goddy or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
