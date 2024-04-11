LeMareschal Introducing Its Subsidiary Athena Worldwide: Pioneers in Female Bodyguard Training and Services
In the dynamic security landscape, demand for female bodyguards has surged. Athena Worldwide leads the charge, empowering women in Executive Protection and Intelligence services. With their unparalleled versatility and discretion, Female Bodyguards seamlessly blend into urban environments, offering top-tier protection. Undergoing rigorous training and adhering to the highest ethical standards, they stay ahead of industry advancements.
Seattle, WA, April 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LeMareschal is proudly introducing its subsidiary, Athena Worldwide. In a rapidly evolving security landscape, the demand for female bodyguards has surged over the past 15 years. Reflecting this growing need, Athena Worldwide, a premier international security organization, stands at the forefront, dedicated to empowering women to excel in the fields of Executive Protection and Intelligence services.
Female Bodyguards are increasingly sought after for their unparalleled versatility, strategic acumen, and discretion. Trained to seamlessly blend into urban surroundings, Athena Worldwide Female Bodyguards undertake the same responsibilities as their male counterparts while offering an added layer of protection. Notably, some of their operatives are certified as child protective security specialists, known as "Nannyguards," or Security Chaperones for teenagers, ensuring the safety of children alongside their primary duties.
"Our worldwide network of Female Bodyguards adheres to the strongest code of ethics in the Security industry," says Chris Grow, Director of Operations at Athena Worldwide. "This commitment to integrity and professionalism sets us apart as a trusted provider of security services."
All the Female Bodyguards are strictly vetted and undergo continuous training and development, to stay abreast of the latest advancements in the protective security industry. Their ongoing executive protection education is regularly updated to address the evolving demands of modern security issues, guaranteeing that the team remains at the forefront of excellence.
"The increasing demand for female professionals in the security industry is a testament to the changing landscape of threats and clientele," adds Chris Grow. More women are ascending to leadership roles across various sectors, driving the need for female protective agents."
For women aspiring to enter the field of Executive Protection, Athena Worldwide offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and advancement. With a commitment to empowering women, they provide comprehensive training and support to help individuals succeed in this challenging yet rewarding profession. Now is the time to embark on a career in the security industry. Join Athena Worldwide and become part of a dynamic team dedicated to safeguarding clients and empowering women in security.
For media inquiries, please contact: Denida Grow at dzg@lemareschal.com
About Athena Worldwide - Athena Worldwide is a premier international security organization, consulting firm, and training agency dedicated exclusively to female professionals. Since their inception in 2002, they have been pioneering a new way for women to excel in the defense of themselves, their families, and others. With a commitment to providing top-notch security services in a safe, discreet, and confidential manner, they serve clients across diverse sectors including entertainment, fashion, diplomatic, and private industries.
https://www.lemareschal.com/femalebodyguards
Female Bodyguards are increasingly sought after for their unparalleled versatility, strategic acumen, and discretion. Trained to seamlessly blend into urban surroundings, Athena Worldwide Female Bodyguards undertake the same responsibilities as their male counterparts while offering an added layer of protection. Notably, some of their operatives are certified as child protective security specialists, known as "Nannyguards," or Security Chaperones for teenagers, ensuring the safety of children alongside their primary duties.
"Our worldwide network of Female Bodyguards adheres to the strongest code of ethics in the Security industry," says Chris Grow, Director of Operations at Athena Worldwide. "This commitment to integrity and professionalism sets us apart as a trusted provider of security services."
All the Female Bodyguards are strictly vetted and undergo continuous training and development, to stay abreast of the latest advancements in the protective security industry. Their ongoing executive protection education is regularly updated to address the evolving demands of modern security issues, guaranteeing that the team remains at the forefront of excellence.
"The increasing demand for female professionals in the security industry is a testament to the changing landscape of threats and clientele," adds Chris Grow. More women are ascending to leadership roles across various sectors, driving the need for female protective agents."
For women aspiring to enter the field of Executive Protection, Athena Worldwide offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and advancement. With a commitment to empowering women, they provide comprehensive training and support to help individuals succeed in this challenging yet rewarding profession. Now is the time to embark on a career in the security industry. Join Athena Worldwide and become part of a dynamic team dedicated to safeguarding clients and empowering women in security.
For media inquiries, please contact: Denida Grow at dzg@lemareschal.com
About Athena Worldwide - Athena Worldwide is a premier international security organization, consulting firm, and training agency dedicated exclusively to female professionals. Since their inception in 2002, they have been pioneering a new way for women to excel in the defense of themselves, their families, and others. With a commitment to providing top-notch security services in a safe, discreet, and confidential manner, they serve clients across diverse sectors including entertainment, fashion, diplomatic, and private industries.
https://www.lemareschal.com/femalebodyguards
Contact
LeMareschal LLCContact
Denida Grow
360-403-5654
https://www.lemareschal.com/
Denida Grow
360-403-5654
https://www.lemareschal.com/
Categories