EMKA at The Security Event, April 2024
Coventry, United Kingdom, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- This April EMKA (UK) Ltd will welcome visitors to their stand No. 4/N67 in The Security Event at the NEC from April 30 to May 2 where they will demonstrate their wide range of innovative security hardware including locks, latches, hinges and seals used across all sectors of industry. This includes switch and control cabinets, HVACR systems, mechanical engineering, and transport (railway and CV, caravans, etc.) where they offer both conventional and electronic locking solutions.
The technical team will be exhibiting everything from standard quarter-turn locks and latches through swinghandles etc. for enclosures and doors to meet environmental protection ratings of IP65 and higher plus their electronic handles such as the Agent E program. Additional products offer solutions to more specific security requirements – for example the ePush Lock which provides secure closure without external visibility and the electronic single point latch system which integrates into multi-door access systems.
Good examples are EMKA’s new Rack Management Systems which are installed worldwide in data centres and server parks of banks and co-location centres where a combination of electromechanical handles, software and radio technology is considered the best choice – such as the "Agent E" type handle, which offers personalised access to the cabinet as well as permanent monitoring and control of the opening and closing processes.
Outdoor installations are addressed by the recently introduced swinghandle for the iLOQ S50 profile half cylinders – which enables the system to be unlocked using a smartphone or digital key and, at the same time, is powered wirelessly by the same transmission.
Elsewhere smart access with a mobile phone app is the latest EMKA development in this arena, a move which promises to enable the benefits of new technology across all industrial enclosure/cabinet applications. This newly introduced app transforms the mobile phone into a digital key for the sophisticated locking solution so that it is possible to trace, manage, and access allocated handles with various levels of permission determined by specified user profiles.
For traditional general purposes EMKA ex-stock quarter-turns are quick to fit and quick to operate latch locks which suit factory to office, computer room to laboratory, where quarter-turns provide a simple and low-cost latching and locking system. Quarter-turns are the ubiquitous door closing workhorse of the enclosure world frequently offering IP65 degree of sealing – a favourite is the insert lock with a triangular, square or double bit format or one of many others, which offers a variable degree or security dependent on the key design, with good leverage where the key doubles as a handle.
Their eCam program further facilitates electronic locking for quarter-turns and other latching without the need to change doors or panels on machine controls, machine guards, control and data housings. eCam is UL and DIN certified. Applications for eCam include trailers, mobile homes and RVs where it enables multiple locking/unlocking from a remote central point.
EMKA brings the same innovative thinking to the problems of vandal resistance for locking outdoor cabinets which has (sadly) become a significant issue. They have therefore responded with a range of swinghandles capable of resisting vandal attack to level RC2 (DIN EN 1630) and other solutions including electronic lock and release mechanisms which allow the door lock to be completely concealed within the cabinet. For less exposed a wide range of swinghandles meet the need for slightly lower resistance levels, a situation where the swinghandle design is intrinsically appropriate to the task, by virtue of the way the pop out lever is recessed into the escutcheon body with naturally small clearances.
Stuart Biddle
02476616505
https://www.emka.com/products/de_en/
