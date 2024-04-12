Credit Experts Seek to Raise $10,000 to Provide Free Credit Education
Bedrock Credit America is seeking to raise $10,000 during the 12th Annual Give Local of Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills on April 24 to 25.
Southbury, CT, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bedrock Credit America is helping to celebrate the 12th annual Give Local event of Greater Waterbury and Litchfield Hills on April 24-25. The 36-hour online campaign hosted by Connecticut Community Foundation and sponsored by Ion Bank, unites donors, businesses, and local charities to provide much-needed support for our community.
Bedrock Credit America, a 501(c)(3) IRS approved non-profit that provides credit education was founded in 2022 by credit expert Stephen Robert. Stephen and his team provide free credit education presentations and workshops to our community throughout the year and provide vital educational support to community organizations and non-profits.
Their newly released free online credit education platform is used by hundreds of industry partners and reaches thousands of community members.
If you have any credit related questions you can find them at bedrockcreditamerica.org or search for their page on GiveLocalCCF.org. The Give Local event runs from 7:00am April 24 to 7:00 pm April 25.
Stephen Robert
(203) 404-7209
www.bedrockcreditamerica.org
