Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 Assured Logistics Summit
National Harbor, MD, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics at the 3rd Annual Assured Logistics Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on May 29-30, 2024. The Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the DoD, military services, and industry to discuss strategies, policies, and innovations that will enable secure, resilient, and responsive military supply chains and logistics operations in support of the Warfighter.
At this forum, senior level leaders will explore how to increase resiliency in supply chains, protect critical manufacturing operations, and enable mobility and freedom of movement when operating in austere, resourced-limited, contested logistics environments.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
· Strengthening Defense Logistics to Deliver Readiness and Lethality in Support of the Warfighter: LTG Mark Simerly, USA, Director, Defense Logistics Agency
· Optimizing the Air Force’s Logistics Capability to Sustain Warfighters and Increase Deterrence – Lt Gen Tom Miller, USAF, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection, HQAF
· Enhancing the Joint Logistics Enterprise to Enable Operations in Contested Environments: RADM Jack Moreau, Vice Director, Logistics, Joint Staff J4
· Accelerating DoD Supply Chain Resiliency to Sustain Military Operations Around the World: Lisa Smith, SES, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Product Support, OUSD A&S
· Optimizing the Sustainment of the Warfighter to Ensure Readiness: Scott McConnell, SES, Deputy to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command
· Delivering Integrated Logistics Capabilities to Maximize Marine Corps Material Readiness and Sustainment: BGen Forrest Poole III, USMC, Assistant Deputy Commandment for Installations and Logistics (Logistics Division), HQMC
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://supplychain.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
