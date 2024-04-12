The 2024 Border Security & Intelligence Summit to Feature Panel on Generative AI
National Harbor, MD, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The 12th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit will convene in a few short weeks. Senior leaders from across DHS, IC, Federal Agencies, & Industry will gather on April 24-25, 2024, in National Harbor, MD, for in-depth discussions on current/future efforts toward integrating new policies & advanced technologies that are helping to ensure the continued protection & security of our Nation’s borders.
This year’s event will convene a panel to bring together experts on the most important issues facing the Border Security community. Panelists will discuss the challenges, opportunities, and solutions for bolstering border security solutions.
Day 2 Panel: Leveraging Generative AI to Improve Efficiency & Security at U.S. Borders and Ports
U.S. Customs and Border Protection uses AI to help screen cargo at ports of entry, validate traveler identities, and enhance awareness of threats at the border and beyond. After the Biden Administration’s October 2023 Executive Order, DHS is looking to address the ways in which it can expand its use of AI. This panel of experts from across the homeland security enterprise will discuss the technologies and policies necessary to advance integration of AI in support of border security efforts, while also addressing the challenges and concerns.
Moderator: Chris Kraft – Deputy CTO, AI/Emerging Technology, DHS
Sonny Bhagowalia, SES – Chief Information Officer, CBP
Kyle Fox – Chief Technology Officer, SOSi
Jay Meil – Vice President of AI and Chief Data Scientist, SAIC
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute's website at https://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/.
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Joe Trupia
201.672.8745
https://bordersecuritysummit.dsigroup.org/
