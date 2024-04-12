Harford County Welcomes New Business: Brody Brothers Pest Control
Brody Brothers Pest Control celebrates 40 years of award-winning service with new office in Bel Air, community donation, and job opportunities.
Bel Air, MD, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a milestone achievement marking both their 40th anniversary and continued growth, Brody Brothers Pest Control, a family-owned business, recently opened a new office in Bel Air, Harford County.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on Friday, April 5, 2024, officially opened its doors at 1331 Baltimore Pike, adjacent to The Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack. The new office reflects the company's commitment to expanding its reach and providing comprehensive pest control solutions to homeowners in Harford County.
Serving the Community for Four Decades and Beyond
Established in 1984, Brody Brothers Pest Control has built a strong reputation for excellence across the Baltimore Metro area. Their commitment to customer satisfaction and expertise in pest control solutions has earned them numerous awards, including 10 Angi's Super Service Awards, 2 Best of Baltimore recognitions, and being named Baltimore's Best Places to Work. They are also a proud member of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce.
This expansion into Harford County signifies its dedication to serving a wider clientele and fostering long-term relationships within the community.
For Levi & Talis Brody, owners of Brody Brothers, this expansion is more than just business growth. It's about bringing their second-generation expertise and passion for a pest-free environment to a new community.
"We are thrilled to open our new Harford County office and extend our comprehensive pest control services to the residents throughout the community," said Levi Brody, President of Brody Brothers Pest Control. "This expansion is not only about reaching new customers but also about creating job opportunities and contributing to the local economy. We are eager to welcome new team members who share our passion for excellence and customer focus."
Giving Back to Nature: Supporting Eden Mill Nature Center
As a company built on family values and environmental responsibility, giving back is paramount for Brody Brothers. To celebrate their arrival, they'll donate to Eden Mill Nature Center, a local non-profit dedicated to environmental education and appreciation. This aligns perfectly with Brody Brothers' commitment to protecting Maryland families and the environment.
Investing in Harford County's Future
The new office brings not only expanded service options for Harford County residents but also exciting job opportunities. In addition to expanding its services, Brody Brothers Pest Control is delighted to announce new employment opportunities in Harford County. As part of its growth strategy, the company seeks highly motivated individuals to join its team in Bel Air. Available positions include pest control experts, Customer Service Heroes, and administrative assistants.
About Brody Brothers Pest Control
Brody Brothers Pest Control is a family-owned and operated business with a 40-year legacy of exceptional service. It is dedicated to providing personalized pest control solutions using eco-conscious practices and the most advanced products and interventions. Brody Brothers Pest Control believes in building strong bonds within the communities it serves and actively supports local initiatives.
For more information about Brody Brothers Pest Control in Bel Air or to schedule your free home and yard pest inspection, please call their office at 410-734-2598 or visit https://www.brodybrotherspestcontrol.com/harford-county-pest-control/.
Contact
Kim Burdman
410-734-2598
https://www.brodybrotherspestcontrol.com/
