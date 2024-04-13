New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM) Spring Civil and Divorce Mediation Seminar on May 3, 2024, focuses on “The Human Factor in Mediation”
NJAPM will hold its 9th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 3, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM as a virtual event. The seminar features Vik Rajan of Videosocials on the use of video to reach your ideal client, and Lee Jay Berman on "Harnessing the Magic of Mediation: The Human Side." There are civil and family/divorce mediation breakouts, and an ethics workshop. NJAPM Membership and the seminar are open to all interested parties. Visit www.NJAPM.org.
Montclair, NJ, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (www.NJAPM.org) will hold its 9th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 3, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM as a virtual event. All NJAPM members and the public are welcome to attend online. Co-chairs Anju D. Jessani and Katherine Newcomer selected the theme “The Human Factor in Mediation” to focus on the human interaction of mediators and clients in choosing mediation, selecting a mediator, overcoming impasse, and coming to resolution.
Not so long ago, mediators relied on print to get their message to prospective clients. Today, print, websites and even blogs are not enough; clients want to see demonstrations of proficiency through video. Vik Rajan, co-founder of Videosocials will open the seminar with a presentation on how mediators can use video to show their expertise and reach their ideal client. He will share select mediator videos, present the data to support why mediators should embrace this forum, and will also demonstrate how imperfect human video is preferable to perfect AI video in building trust.
The morning plenary session will also feature California-based commercial mediator, trainer, and president of the American Institute of Mediation, Lee Jay Berman. His presentation, "Harnessing the Magic of Mediation: The Human Side," will demonstrate his deep understanding and experience with risk analysis, legal remedies, negotiation theory, people, motivations, and difficult personalities, and why he is frequently to serve as mediator for the most complex and intractable disputes.
After an optional networking lunch, afternoon breakout sessions will address topics specific to civil mediation, and to family/divorce mediation. Attendees choose their workshops the day of the conference:
For civil mediators, there will be two, one-hour workshops:
· Marvin Schuldiner will share “Tools to Get Your Parties Unstuck in a Complex Commercial Mediation Case.” Mr. Schuldiner is a past president of NJAPM, a Rule 1:40 qualified mediator for the New Jersey Superior Court, a mediator for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an arbitrator in multiple venues, and an Accredited Professional Mediator (APM®) with NJAPM.
· Genesis Fisher, a New York-based lawyer and mediator, and an adjunct professor with New York Law School, will provide guidance on marketing for civil mediators. Her firm provides onsite conflict resolution to help businesses and NGOs deal with tough issues and keep employees focused on work, not office disputes.
For family/divorce mediators, there will be four, 30-minute workshops:
· Lynn Norcia, a family law attorney and mediator will present “Managing Coercive Control Mediation Process.” Ms. Norcia was instrumental in developing New Jersey’s protocol for the statewide expansion of the Child Welfare Mediation program. She specializes in high conflict custody cases, and formerly served on the NJAPM Board of Directors.
· Mark Altschuler & Pension Analysis Consultants, Inc., will present “Sample Pension Valuations.” He is the author of the benchmark treatise Value of Pensions in Divorce. He has worked with the NJAPM mediation community for over 20 years valuing pension plans and preparing Qualified Domestic Relations Orders.
· Bruce Matez, NJAPM immediate past president, and a South Jersey based divorce and family law mediator and attorney, will present top New Jersey family law cases that divorce mediators should be aware of, and will also share recent updates on New Jersey family law. He is an Accredited Professional Mediator (APM®) with NJAPM.
· Elena Weitz, family law attorney and mediator, will build on Mr. Matez’s presentation, with an analysis of the 2023 Cardali decision that sets guidance on the burden of proof to show cohabitation in a motion to suspend or terminate alimony payments, and will also share mediation options for alimony to preclude future litigation when mediating a divorce.
All attendees will then attend an ethics hot topics presentation. NJAPM member, Linda Spiegel, will share “The Ethics and Pitfalls of Ghost Writing.” She has served on the Bergen Ethics Committee and chaired the District IIB Fee Arbitration Committee. NJAPM president, Suzanne English, will provide a review of the New Jersey Uniform Mediation Act that was enacted in 2004. Ms. English is a civil and divorce mediator with a history of working in the reinsurance industry. We will close the ethics segment with a Q & A where attendees can debate these topics and counter arguments.
The registration for members and government employees is $159. Membership to NJAPM is open to all interested parties; prorated dues through September 30, 2024, are only $76 with the code PRO-RATE. The non-member registration is $205. Full-time students are encouraged to attend the conference with a discounted admission of $80. Please visit www.NJAPM.org to register for the seminar or join NAJPM. Pending final approval, the seminar qualifies for 5.4 NJ CLE and CPE credits as well as 4.5 NJAPM credits and meets the 1:40 NJ Court Roster Annual CLE requirement.
About NJAPM: NJAPM is the only organization of professional mediators in New Jersey with approximately 300 members. The mission of NJAPM is to foster excellence in the field of mediation, promote and encourage mediation as the preferred method of dispute resolution, provide mediation education to the public, the government, and professionals, train and educate professional mediators, and protect the public through standards of conduct for mediators. It also provides accreditation for mediators with substantial mediation experience and advanced training. NJAPM members include attorneys, mental health professionals, financial professionals, businesspeople, and other professionals. For more information, to find a mediator, or to contact NJAPM, go to their website at www.NJAPM.org or call 800-981-4800.
Anju D. Jessani, MBA, APM
908-303-0396
www.njapm.org
