New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators (NJAPM) Spring Civil and Divorce Mediation Seminar on May 3, 2024, focuses on “The Human Factor in Mediation”

NJAPM will hold its 9th Annual Civil and Divorce Mediation Spring Seminar on Friday, May 3, from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM as a virtual event. The seminar features Vik Rajan of Videosocials on the use of video to reach your ideal client, and Lee Jay Berman on "Harnessing the Magic of Mediation: The Human Side." There are civil and family/divorce mediation breakouts, and an ethics workshop. NJAPM Membership and the seminar are open to all interested parties. Visit www.NJAPM.org.