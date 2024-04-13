YMCA Summer Camp Adventure: Exciting Job Opportunities
Camp Shaver invites you to join their team and be a part of a summer filled with growth, laughter, and memories that last a lifetime.
Albuquerque, NM, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Job openings are available now at YMCA's Camp Shaver in Jemez Springs, New Mexico.
Positions Available:
Camp Counselors: As a camp counselor, you will serve as a mentor, leader, and friend to our campers. You will facilitate activities, foster positive relationships, and ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.
Challenge Course Leader and Logistics Coordinator: Lead campers through daily activities. Oversee camp logistics such as planning overnights, assisting with check in and check out and ensuring that camp operations and activities run safely.
Kitchen Staff: From preparing nutritious meals to maintaining a clean and organized kitchen, our kitchen staff plays a vital role in keeping our camp running smoothly. If you have experience in food service and a passion for ensuring campers are well-fed and energized for their adventures, we want to hear from you.
Medical Staff: The health and safety of our campers are paramount. We seek certified medical professionals, including nurses and first aid responders, to provide medical care and support throughout the summer.
How to Apply:
If you're ready to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, visit the YMCA website at https://ymcacnm.org/about/career-center/ to learn more about their available positions and to submit your application. Take your chance to be a part of something extraordinary this summer.
Pam Russom
505-595-1515
ymcacnm.org
