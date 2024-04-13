16th Annual World Peace Earth Day Celebration Honoring Oneness, Peace & Sustainability to Awaken Humanity's Consciousness for a Better Tomorrow

Planet Heart, in partnership with We, The World are doing our annual earth day event. Come join them with their Conscious Community as they honor the very essence of our existence - Mother Earth, celebrate our interconnectedness, and build a future where all life flourishes in harmony and peace. Planet Heart will feature speaker/presenters and performers whose presentations will weave a truly magical Earth Day experience.