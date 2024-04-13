16th Annual World Peace Earth Day Celebration Honoring Oneness, Peace & Sustainability to Awaken Humanity's Consciousness for a Better Tomorrow
Planet Heart, in partnership with We, The World are doing our annual earth day event. Come join them with their Conscious Community as they honor the very essence of our existence - Mother Earth, celebrate our interconnectedness, and build a future where all life flourishes in harmony and peace. Planet Heart will feature speaker/presenters and performers whose presentations will weave a truly magical Earth Day experience.
New York, NY, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In these trying times of environmental, social, economic, and political upheaval, the deliberate decision to promote peace in the world is essential for our human survival. If we are to really change our planet, we must begin by changing ourselves. We must learn to honor our planet as a living being, to interact with her with love and awareness. As Mother Teresa said, "I would rather go to promote peace than go to an anti-war rally." Planet Heart will host its 16th Annual World Peace Earth Day Celebration & Benefit from 3pm to 6:45pm on April 21, 2024, at the Church of the Village in Manhattan for Earth Day, embracing the theme “Awakening Humanity's Consciousness for A Better Planet.” This event is also being livestreamed and that link can be found on our website home page.
World Peace Earth Day Celebration is the brainchild of event producer Andrew Kaen, who was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma tumor in 2005. A professional photographer raised in NYC, he found solace in his passion for spirituality and healing and decided to share that with the world. Andy says, "I created these events because after my successful surgery, I knew that the human spirit was more powerful than any hospital. I wanted to spread the healing energy universally by creating a World Peace Earth Day event."
In 2007, concerned with the state of the world, Andrew started an annual event for world peace on Earth Day, forming Planet Heart, fiscally sponsored by global non-profit organization, We, The World. Planet Heart is on a mission to unite humanity in peace, oneness and sustainability as one ecosystem working together for the benefit of all. This longstanding tradition has been a cornerstone of our New York and global communities, promoting awareness and love for Mother Earth while fostering peace and unity among humanity. Rick Ulfik, founder of We, The World says, "Andrew Kaen has put together a phenomenal event that is not only fun but makes an impact on World Peace. His passion and tireless dedication show us we can all make a difference in helping the world."
The event will feature a diverse array of activities aimed at inspiring positive change. Through a beautiful tapestry of opening and closing Indigenous drum ceremonies, healing prayers, insightful talks, inspirational songs and poetry, Qigong, shamanic sound healing and vibrational sound activations, attendees will be immersed in celebrating our interconnectedness on our planet. Andrew Kaen’s passion has been instrumental in organizing this event year after year. "Our goal is to create a conscious, spiritual community dedicated to fostering sustainability and peace," says Kaen. "Through collective action and unity, we can achieve a critical mass shift towards a brighter future for generations to come." Portions of the proceeds will go to We, The World to help further a peaceful, sustainable world.
As we gather in friendship, love, wisdom and gratitude to celebrate the rare gift of our glorious Mother Earth, we invite you to attend this Annual Celebration as her Wisdom Keepers. Join with Planet Heart on Sunday, April 21 from 3:00pm sharp to 6:45pm at the Church of the Village located at 201 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011, as we come together to honor our planet and work toward a more peaceful and sustainable world. Together, we can make a difference. Doors open at 2:30pm. For more information, visit www.PlanetHeart.org. You can also call (212) 222-5432 or email earthday@wetheworld.org.
