Shaw 3 Law Firm Proudly Announces Walter Shaw as the go-to CPS Defense and Juvenile Dependency Attorney in Southern California
Shaw 3 Law Firm, the go-to legal firm based in Southern California, is delighted to declare that Walter D. Shaw, a seasoned attorney serving Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County, is the leading CPS lawyer and Juvenile Dependency attorney.
Los Angeles, CA, April 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shaw 3 Law Firm, a prominent law firm based in Southern California, is thrilled to announce that Walter D. Shaw, a seasoned attorney serving Los Angeles County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County, has is becoming the leading CPS attorney, dedicated to protecting parental rights and facilitating family reunification.
Mr. Shaw has also received a nomination for the National Black Lawyers' Top 40 under 40. This recognition is exclusively extended to individuals who meet the following criteria: 1. Demonstrating an outstanding reputation among peers, the judiciary, and the public; 2. Achieving notable successes, settlements, and verdicts as a legal professional; 3. Receiving nominations from esteemed lawyers, current members, and executive committee members; 4. Holding leadership positions and memberships in other national and state specialty legal organizations; and 5. Receiving commendable rankings and ratings from leading national evaluation entities. Walter Shaw has met these qualifications and earned his place on the list through his nomination.
This prestigious distinction acknowledges Walter Shaw's proficiency and steadfast commitment to advocacy. As the foremost CPS lawyer and Juvenile Dependency attorney, he has been dedicated to defending the rights of parents unjustly separated from their children by child protection services.
As the Founding Attorney, Walter Shaw has provided representation to numerous parents facing investigations by Child Protection Services (CPS), the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), and various other social service agencies.
Walter Shaw's reputation precedes him as a fierce advocate, tirelessly championing parents in Juvenile Dependency Cases throughout Los Angeles County, Riverside County, San Bernardino County, and beyond in Southern California.
In response to this significant recognition from the National Black Lawyers, the leading Juvenile Dependency Lawyer expressed profound gratitude and humility. He articulated his unwavering commitment to fighting for the rights of children and families, describing his profession as his true calling. Walter Shaw emphasized the importance of ensuring every parent receives the highest quality representation, affirming Shaw 3 Law Firms' dedication to amplifying their voices and safeguarding their rights.
Over the years, Walter Shaw has demonstrated exceptional proficiency in managing a wide spectrum of Juvenile Dependency cases, encompassing issues ranging from general negligence to severe allegations of physical and sexual abuse, head injuries, fractures, and more.
Despite the intricacies involved, Walter Shaw has consistently exhibited a superior ability to navigate complex legal matters with utmost diligence and compassion, inspiring confidence and effecting positive change in the lives of those he serves.
Walter Shaw serves as an attorney at Shaw 3 Law Firm, where he leads the firm's Juvenile Dependency and CPS Defense practice areas. He has provided counsel and representation to hundreds of parents across Southern California, particularly in Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.
Contact
Walter Shaw
951-263-0412
https://www.shaw3lawfirm.com/
