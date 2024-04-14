Art Beats & Chimpanzee: Uniting Creativity for Conservation
The Freetown Street Art & Music Festival announces the launch of “Art Beats & Chimpanzee,” a pioneering crowdfunding campaign merging street art and music with chimpanzee conservation. Beginning Eid, 2024, this initiative aims to spark a global artivism movement for environmental stewardship.
Chevy Chase, MD, April 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A Unique Fusion of Creativity and Conservation
“Art Beats & Chimpanzee” is a groundbreaking campaign inspiring change through art and music. With a targeted goal of £5,000, it supports the artistic community and vital conservation efforts for Sierra Leone’s chimpanzees.
Direct Impact and Tangible Support:
Funds raised will directly contribute to environmental awareness and chimpanzee conservation. “Every contribution, big or small, brings us closer to a sustainable future,” explain the festival organizers. The £5,000 goal supports conservation activities and artist initiatives.
Hear from Those at the Heart of the Movement:
Local artist and conservation advocate, Aminata Bocakarie, shares, “This festival unites voices for our forests’ chimpanzees. Through our art, we inspire change.” Aminata’s work symbolizes art as a beacon for conservation.
Engage, Inspire, and Conserve:
Join this fusion of art, music, and activism. By supporting “Art Beats & Chimpanzee,” you champion a cause beyond the event. Visit Kickstarter to be part of this transformative journey.
About the Freetown Street Art & Music Festival: The festival celebrates creativity, culture, and community in Sierra Leone, promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness.
For More Information: Visit our crowdfunding page or contact us at ftownstreetarts@gmail.com
