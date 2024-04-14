First Edition of ManuSec Canada Summit to Explore Operational Resilience in Manufacturing
IT/OT Leaders to Share Strategies to Build a Cyber-Fortified Manufacturing Sector
Princeton, NJ, April 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, is thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of ManuSec Canada: Cyber Security Conference, set to take place in Montréal, Canada, on April 23 to 24, 2024. This premier event will convene IT/OT security leaders from Canada’s manufacturing sector for a transformative two-day experience dedicated to strategy planning, insight building and expert knowledge sharing.
In an era marked by the fourth industrial revolution, manufacturing emerges as the most targeted sector, with software supply chain attacks accounting for 12% of the attacks, according to the 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report by IBM Security. Cybercriminals continue to deploy emerging technologies to successfully execute malware and ransomware attacks. Palo Alto Networks reported a staggering 150% increase in the average cost of ransomware attacks for Canadian organizations, rising over to $1.1 million in 2023 compared to $458,247 in 2021.
To confront the gravity of the current threat landscape, the summit’s theme “Staying Vigilant in the Face of Ever-Evolving Cyber Risks” resonates deeply with C-suite and security leaders in IT and OT departments within Canada’s automotive, aerospace, chemical, FMCG, food and beverage, machinery, and pharmaceutical industries. The interconnected nature of manufacturing processes, supply chains and sensitive data underscores the urgency of robust cybersecurity measures.
“The manufacturing sector serves as a backbone of the Canadian economy, driving innovation, job creation, and global competitiveness,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. “Protecting this critical sector not only preserves the nation’s economic vitality but also safeguards its national security and collective prosperity.”
Amid the backdrop of a swiftly changing geopolitical landscape, the summit aims to deliver dynamic discussions under several key themes. From mitigating geopolitical cyberthreats to crafting security strategies centered on human factors, and engaging in crucial dialogues about the role of standards and regulations in safeguarding OT systems, the summit will delve deep into vital topics shaping the cybersecurity landscape.
Case studies at the summit will focus on securing data during digital change and reducing risks from new tech and threats. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the critical realm of the manufacturing sector and the need for fostering a proactive cybersecurity ethos through comprehensive education and training initiatives.
Panel discussions will explore the transformative impact of generative AI on security paradigms within the manufacturing sector, the pivotal role of government regulations and standards in empowering security practitioners to fortify their organizational cyber defenses, and strategies for addressing insecure-by-design practices to ensure a robust OT security framework.
“Through events like the ManuSec Canada Summit, we provide a platform for collaboration, innovation and strategic discussions that are essential for securing the future of Canadian manufacturing,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP – events, ISMG. “By convening top-tier experts and facilitating strategic discussions, we aim to equip industry professionals with the insights and tools needed to fortify cyber defenses.”
By arming decision-makers with the tools and strategies to combat cyberthreats, ManuSec Canada Summit aims to pave the way for a secure, prosperous and cyber-fortified manufacturing sector.
For more information about ManuSec Canada, check the summit page (https://canada.manusecevent.com/).
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables that are closed-door, topic-focused discussions that provide practitioners with a collaborative environment to address today’s most pressing security concerns.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (internet of things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
