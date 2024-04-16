Unique Wellness Haven Grand Opening in Pickerington – A Story of Community and Healing
Founded in 2010 by two passionate massage therapists in a modest 500 sq ft space, Body Ache Escape has grown significantly, unveiling a brand new 3500 sq ft haven designed for health and vitality. Their grand opening promises to be an event of community spirit and wellness advocacy, featuring a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Lee Gray, a food truck, entertainment, tours of the new facility, and special swag bags for the first 100 clients.
Pickerington, OH, April 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Body Ache Escape Wellness Center, a leader in providing healing services in Pickerington, Ohio, is excited to announce its grand opening at its new location at 180 Postage Dr. Suite 100, Pickerington, Ohio 43147. The celebration is set to take place on May 11, 2024, from 2-4 pm and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Lee Gray, a food truck, entertainment, tours of the new facility, and exclusive swag bags for the first 100 clients. The event will also host a raffle benefiting the United Way and Bottoms Up Diaper Drive, offering guests the chance to win amazing prizes and experience free mini treatments.
Founded in 2010 by Kyron Moses and Michele Cook, Body Ache Escape Wellness Center began its journey in a modest 500 sq ft space and has since expanded its operations three times. This new 3500 sq ft haven represents not only an expansion of space but a deepened commitment to the health and vitality of their clients, offering services such as massage, esthetics, infrared sauna, zero gravity massage chairs, and soon, acupuncture.
"Our new space is not just gorgeous; it's a reflection of our dedication to helping our clients feel better for life, not just for an hour," said Kyron Moses, co-founder of Body Ache Escape Wellness Center. "We are extremely happy to be able to express our commitment to our team and the community by opening our beautiful new space."
The grand opening signifies a new chapter for Body Ache Escape Wellness Center, with plans to further expand their healthcare offerings and provide a wide variety of alternative care options. This expansion is a testament to the center's growth and its continued dedication to offering high-quality wellness services.
For more information about the grand opening or to learn more about Body Ache Escape Wellness Center, contact Michele Cook or Kyron Moses at 614-604-6358 or info@bodyacheescape.com. Visit our website at https://bodyacheescape.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram at facebook.com/bodyacheescape and instagram.com/bodyacheescape, respectively.
About Body Ache Escape Wellness Center
Body Ache Escape Wellness Center was founded in 2010 by massage therapists Kyron Moses and Michele Cook. From its humble beginnings in a 500 sq ft space, the center has grown significantly, moving three times to expand its offerings. Today, it provides a wide range of healing services, including massage, esthetics, infrared sauna, zero gravity massage chairs, and soon, acupuncture. Located in Pickerington, Ohio, Body Ache Escape is dedicated to improving clients' health and vitality, offering a sanctuary for healing and relaxation.
Contact Information:
Michele Cook or Kyron Moses
Body Ache Escape Wellness Center
180 Postage Dr. Suite 100, Pickerington, Ohio 43147
Phone: 614-604-6358
Email: info@bodyacheescape.com
Website: https://bodyacheescape.com
Facebook: facebook.com/bodyacheescape
Instagram: instagram.com/bodyacheescape
