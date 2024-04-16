Unique Wellness Haven Grand Opening in Pickerington – A Story of Community and Healing

Founded in 2010 by two passionate massage therapists in a modest 500 sq ft space, Body Ache Escape has grown significantly, unveiling a brand new 3500 sq ft haven designed for health and vitality. Their grand opening promises to be an event of community spirit and wellness advocacy, featuring a ribbon-cutting with Mayor Lee Gray, a food truck, entertainment, tours of the new facility, and special swag bags for the first 100 clients.