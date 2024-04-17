CANEI Ranked as the Top Recycling Company on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024
CANEI is especially proud to have been included in the waste management and recycling category, as it is a unique achievement within its industry. The recognition it has received is a testament to its unwavering commitment to closing the loop on plastic waste.
Toronto, Canada, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CANEI Corporation, a leader in recycled materials, is proud to announce its ranking on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2024. Securing the 184th position, CANEI has once again been recognized for its remarkable growth, showcasing its innovative approach in the recycled materials industry.
Founded in 2012, CANEI specializes in supplying high-quality recycled PET (rPET), PP (rPP), and PE (rPE), focusing on sustainability-conscious brands and manufacturers. The company's dedication to closing the plastics loop is evident in its specialization in food-grade recycled PET, catering to the increasing demand
for sustainable solutions in the food packaging and bottle industries.
CANEI's global footprint and steadfast commitment to quality have set it apart, affirming its role as a trusted partner in the eco-friendly endeavors of businesses worldwide. The company's strategic focus on enhancing all aspects of its operations aligns with its mission to exceed the sustainability expectations of
its partners, reinforcing its position as an indispensable ally in the green movement.
"CANEI is not only recognized for its significant growth but its pivotal role in waste management and recycling. We are proud to be among the few companies on this list driving change in recycling and sustainability, reflecting our dedication to making a meaningful environmental impact," said Alkarim Shamsy, Founder and CEO of CANEI. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence fuels its
continued advancement in reducing plastic waste.
This award, presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., highlights the most innovative and successful companies in the Americas, based on their revenue growth. Announced on April 4, 2024, and featured on the Financial Times website, it showcases the top 500 companies achieving the highest annual
revenue growth achieved between 2019 and 2022.
CANEI, with its dedication to sustainability and recycling, proudly stands among these leaders for another year. This recognition underscores its impactful business strategies and commitment to environmental stewardship, affirming CANEI's ongoing mission to lead in sustainable development and recycling innovations.
Contact
Alkarim Shamsy
+1 (647) 725 9645
www.caneicorp.com
