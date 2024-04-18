Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Deluxe Plumbing & Heating to HomeX Services Group
Danielsville, PA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deluxe Plumbing and Heating has served the Bethlehem and Allentown area of PA since 1984. Since its inception, the Deluxe team’s core mission has been providing “worry-free” plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services to the family of customers, day or night.
This commitment to service, shared by HomeX Services Group, reassures our customers that excellent service will continue to be a priority. Growing from a team of three to forty-five team members is a sense of pride for the organization and displays their deep commitment to the community. Their passion for teamwork, family, and culture has been integral to the success and growth of the organization.
“This is an exciting time for the Deluxe family. We have always prided ourselves on our technical expertise and the quality of service our customers have come to love and expect.” Larry added, “Partnering with the folks at Haller and HomeX Services Group allows us to expand that level of service and create more opportunities for our team members. I know Kenny and the Haller team well and am proud to partner with a best-in-class organization like Haller. I am looking forward to seeing our growth in PA accelerate in 2024 and beyond.” - Larry Shoemaker, owner of Deluxe Plumbing & Heating
Founded in 2017, HomeX Services Group operates regionally throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, providing various home services, including HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. Focusing on people, technology, and operations has helped HomeX be recognized as one of the fastest-growing HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Services providers in residential and commercial segments.
“This is a great addition to the Home X Services Group family. Eastern Pennsylvania remains a significant market for our business and growth in the Northeast. Our partnership with Deluxe brings two great brands together, Deluxe and Haller, in a key market that we expect to continue proliferating. We are thrilled to have Larry joining the team while continuing to lead our operations in the Bethlehem and Allentown markets. Alexson added, “Partnering with an organization like Deluxe Plumbing and Heating continues our mission to be the most highly recommended HVAC, Plumbing, and Electrical Services company in the Northeast and beyond!” - Brian Alexson, President of HomeX Services Group
“The combining of two great organizations is always exciting to see. Both businesses provide exceptional services in the respective geographic locations and can now build upon their already stellar reputations.” – Senior Director Matthew Kekelis, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
