RealityMine Welcomes Phil Miles to Its Board as Non-Executive Director
London, United Kingdom, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RealityMine, a leading provider of consumer insight and behavioural data technologies, today announces the appointment of Phil Miles as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately. Miles joins the RealityMine board following an executive career in media and big tech, including senior leadership roles over nearly 20 years at Google and YouTube.
At YouTube, Miles led YouTube’s advertising business in the UK with overall responsibility for YouTube’s revenue, sales teams and go to market strategy. He was also responsible for co-creating the future of advertising measurement standards working with industry bodies including ISBA, the IPA, BARB and Origin, and industry vendors including Kantar and Nielsen. Prior to YouTube, Phil led Google’s programmatic advertising platform through a hypergrowth phase with overall responsibility for customer acquisition, revenue targets and go-to market strategy, as a member of Google UK's Commercial board.
"We are delighted to welcome Phil to our board," said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. "His proven track record in the digital media space, combined with his profound understanding of data-driven decision-making, align perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with actionable insights into consumer behaviour across the digital ecosystem. Phil’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are confident that his guidance will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow."
Phil Miles commented, "I’m excited to be joining RealityMine’s board at a pivotal moment in the company’s development. In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, the ability to gather and analyse consumer-centric behavioural data in a privacy safe way, is a critical enabler of effective strategy. RealityMine’s world class technology is a potential game changer for many global technology and media clients."
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest technology companies, media measurement and insight providers to understand real life consumer behaviour in the digital world. The firm’s privacy-safe and GDPR-compliant RealityMeter technology is deployed on Android, iOS and desktop devices by leading research companies and panel owners across five continents. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com
At YouTube, Miles led YouTube’s advertising business in the UK with overall responsibility for YouTube’s revenue, sales teams and go to market strategy. He was also responsible for co-creating the future of advertising measurement standards working with industry bodies including ISBA, the IPA, BARB and Origin, and industry vendors including Kantar and Nielsen. Prior to YouTube, Phil led Google’s programmatic advertising platform through a hypergrowth phase with overall responsibility for customer acquisition, revenue targets and go-to market strategy, as a member of Google UK's Commercial board.
"We are delighted to welcome Phil to our board," said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. "His proven track record in the digital media space, combined with his profound understanding of data-driven decision-making, align perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with actionable insights into consumer behaviour across the digital ecosystem. Phil’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are confident that his guidance will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow."
Phil Miles commented, "I’m excited to be joining RealityMine’s board at a pivotal moment in the company’s development. In today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, the ability to gather and analyse consumer-centric behavioural data in a privacy safe way, is a critical enabler of effective strategy. RealityMine’s world class technology is a potential game changer for many global technology and media clients."
About RealityMine
RealityMine enables many of the world’s largest technology companies, media measurement and insight providers to understand real life consumer behaviour in the digital world. The firm’s privacy-safe and GDPR-compliant RealityMeter technology is deployed on Android, iOS and desktop devices by leading research companies and panel owners across five continents. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com
Contact
RealityMineContact
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Marta Nava
+44 (0)161 414 0750
www.realitymine.com/
Categories