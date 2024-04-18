Charleston’s Top Alcohol Industry Experts Offer Professional Services
Distillery & Brewery CEO and Chief General Counsel aid alcoholic beverage companies’ growth with industry specific professional services.
Charleston, SC, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning Local Choice, Inc. and Striped Pig Distillery are now offering alcoholic beverage industry specific professional services, including Legal, Accounting, Investor Financing, Warehouse and Advisory services to assist alcoholic beverage companies in fulfilling business goals and requirements. CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti and Chief General Counsel Thomas Kastelz, Esq. combine over 35 years of experience in the industry to benefit a range of companies, whether a small start-up seeking consultation or initial planning, or a larger company looking to outsource legal and accounting or reduce payroll. Alcoholic beverage companies seeking professional services to assist in their growth and success can contact: generalcounsel@stripedpigdistillery.com.
The industry specific services offered by Local Choice, Inc. and Striped Pig Distillery are ideal for: start-ups; consultations and initial planning; companies seeking investor financing; established companies desiring to keep payroll down; large companies looking to outsource legal and accounting; any player of any size navigating the alcoholic beverage industry; companies looking for Fractional CEO, CFO, and Chief Counsel; state licensing / import/export license; and more.
The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery, a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, celebrated its 10th birthday last year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Striped Pig helped revive the distillery scene in Charleston when it opened its doors in 2013 and has successfully navigated the industry ever since, coming out with many firsts, like the first Bottled in Bond Bourbon launched on the blockchain. Founded in 2011, Local Choice, Inc. has a long history of creating out-of-the-box ideas and innovative programs, as well as launching a diversity of award-winning brands, to bring community prosperity and celebration together and elevate the spirits industry. Through its Sip & Share platform, Local Choice has changed the meaning of drinking responsibly by helping give back dollars to community causes, delivering socially responsible beverages while simultaneously impacting the economic empowerment of communities. Together the companies have driven change within the industry, including helping to shift outdated laws that stall the growth of smaller companies, and are perfectly positioned to offer professional services to assist other alcoholic beverage companies in reaching and excelling in their business goals.
CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti was recently honored in Forbes 50 over 50 list and is author of Amazon #1 best seller Alphabet Soup: The ABCs of NFTs and Other Blockchain Acronyms. Pixie is also the CEO and owner of Ghost Monkey Brewery and Charleston’s preeminent Skirt. Magazine, which has been empowering women for over 25 years. Thomas Kastelz, Esq. serves as Chief General Counsel for Local Choice, Inc. and is a licensed attorney with 15+ years experience in the alcoholic beverage industry, proficient in brand development, compliance, intellectual property, corporate & business development, and more.
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive, Charleston, SC, 29405.
http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
